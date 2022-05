DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO