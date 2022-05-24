ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Miniature cows steal the show at Pennsylvania farm

wtae.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRONKS, Pa. — The start of the summer season is here, and a Pennsylvania attraction is luring visitors with some adorable little animals. Two micro-miniature Highland cows named Cinnamon and Sterling will be part of Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's...

www.wtae.com

Newswatch 16

Honoring teachers with free pet adoption

DANVILLE, Pa. — One organization is hoping to help teachers find comfort in a furry friend in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This weekend only teachers could go to the Danville SPCA in Montour County and adopt kittens, cats, and dogs for free at the Bloom Road Shelter.
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Duncannon artist reflects on his passion for clay

John Guarnera’s interest in pottery started in high school, when he entered the Harrisburg Arts Festival to display and sell his work for the first time. “I spent seven out of eight periods of the day in the art rooms during my senior year,” Guarnera said. “I intended to go to the Tyler School of Art and Architecture in Philly but couldn’t get the money together.”
DUNCANNON, PA
delawareohiohistory.org

Walking Tour of Blue Limestone Park

Learn about the history of the quarry and its evolution into a Delaware City recreational park. Blue Limestone Park is a hidden gem of the Delaware City Parks. It is named for the fine-grained “blue” Delaware limestone exposed by the last glaciers. Quarrying began around 1840 and the limestone was used for many buildings in Delaware. After quarry operations ceased in the 1930s, it filled with water and became a popular “swimming hole”. Later it became a private park and eventually a City park. There are many Blue Limestone Park ghost stories that have been repeated over the years. Reenactors of key people from 5 different phases of the site history will speak on the tour.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, OH
abc27 News

Daybreak crew rides Hersheypark’s new Jolly Rancher Remix

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s time to get Hersheypark happy! The Jolly Rancher Remix, a new ride in the park, opens to the public on Friday, May 27. abc27’s Daybreak crew had the opportunity to be one of the first to ride the new interactive coaster experience. Watch their full review of the new ride […]
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

Annville draws the curtain on 30-year Memorial Day Parade tradition

Annville’s annual Memorial Day Parade, a 30-year-old tradition, has come to an end. The Annville Community Activities Committee, which organized the event each year, posted the news on the Destination Annville page on Facebook. The Feb. 10 announcement was brief, and did not offer much hope for resurrecting the parade in the future.
ANNVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits to close

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closing on May 30 for renovations. According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the store at 252 N. Queen Street in Lancaster will close at 5 p.m. on May 30. Get daily news, weather, breaking news,...
LANCASTER, PA
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania's most Beautiful Restaurants

A great dining experience should feature not only delicious food but an atmosphere and ambiance that pairs with it. From scenic waterfall views to dining spaces set in outdoor gardens, keep reading to find out more about Pennsylvania's most stunning restaurants and where you can find them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Woods Leaving WGAL News 8: Where Is the Pennsylvania Anchor Going?

Changes are coming to WGAL News 8 in Pennsylvania. Danielle Woods announced she is leaving after seven years at the Lancaster station. Viewers who have seen her work her way up and watched her compelling news coverages are naturally saddened about the news. They have questions about Danielle Woods leaving WGAL and especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Here’s what the news anchor said.
LANCASTER, PA
Pocono Update

Don't Miss The Happy Hour Street Festival In Stroudsburg

If you enjoy live music, food, drinks, and a community environment, then you will not want to miss the Happy Hour Street Festival this Saturday. On Saturday, May 28, Clermont Ave will be closed off to traffic as it will be the location of the first-ever Happy Hour Street Festival! The Happy Hour Bar & Grill, located on Clermont Ave, is collaborating with Sherman theater to bring you this all-day festival that includes seven live performers, over ten vendors, food, drinks, and more. Attendance is free but be sure to bring your wallet and appetite, as Happy Hour Bar & Grill has recently revamped their menu and is looking forward to bringing it to the public.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

'Wheel Of Fortune' Live Shows Coming To PA, NJ

Are you a game show fanatic? If so, you could be a contestant or part of the live audience for "Wheel of Fortune" when it comes to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among other states, this fall. The non-televised theatrical experience will make stops at the following sites:. Wind Creek Event...
RED BANK, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour in Wilmington, DE Offers Complimentary Dinners for First Responders & Healthcare Workers on June 9th

Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Crab Du Jour team has decided to host a special event to give back to the community. On Thursday, June 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Crab Du Jour location at 2107 Concord Pike in Wilmington at The Shops at Fairfax Shopping Center will pack the restaurant with first responders, hospital employees, and healthcare workers for a complimentary dinner while a local marching band performs, and a number of local mascots entertain those in attendance.
WILMINGTON, DE
State College

Boalsburg Memorial Day Weekend Events Return

Boalsburg Fire Company’s traditional Memorial Day weekend events are set to return after a two-year absence resulting from uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The fire company’s carnival starts Thursday night and continues through Monday at the station grounds on East Pine Street, while the parade will take place on Saturday afternoon. More events, including Monday’s annual Day in Town, are scheduled throughout the weekend around the village, which lays claim to being the birthplace of Memorial Day in 1864.
BOALSBURG, PA

