Miniature cows steal the show at Pennsylvania farm

If you enjoy live music, food, drinks, and a community environment, then you will not want to miss the Happy Hour Street Festival this Saturday. On Saturday, May 28, Clermont Ave will be closed off to traffic as it will be the location of the first-ever Happy Hour Street Festival! The Happy Hour Bar & Grill, located on Clermont Ave, is collaborating with Sherman theater to bring you this all-day festival that includes seven live performers, over ten vendors, food, drinks, and more. Attendance is free but be sure to bring your wallet and appetite, as Happy Hour Bar & Grill has recently revamped their menu and is looking forward to bringing it to the public.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO