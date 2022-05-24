U.S. Department of Commerce invests in Andrews business park

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced Tuesday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.5 million grant to Andrews Economic Development Corporation for critical infrastructure to support a new business park. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

This project will provide road and water infrastructure for the Northwest Business Park, supporting business development and growth. This EDA grant will be matched with $2.4 million in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs and generate $62 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to respond to and recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” Raimondo said in a news release. “This EDA investment will provide new space for businesses to grow in West Texas, supporting a robust, diverse regional economy.”

“The Economic Development Administration works closely with communities to support locally-driven economic development strategies to drive growth,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “The infrastructure improvements provided through this EDA investment will create new opportunities for businesses to locate and expand in Andrews, creating good-paying jobs in the community.”

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance Program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate, and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.