Salem, SD

David Erickson

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Erickson, 66, of Salem passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Bethany Home...

Lewis & Clark awards pipeline contract for Madison service line

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors this week awarded a more than 14-point-three-million dollar contract to Carstensen Contracting of Dell Rapids for sixteen miles of sixteen-inch diameter PVC pipe to construct the final segment of the 42-mile Madison service line. The substantial completion deadline is August of 2024.
MADISON, SD
Day Two of State Track & Field Meet for Madison High School

Friday, May 27, was Day Two of the State Track and Field Meet in Sioux Falls at Howard Wood Field. For the Lady Bulldogs, Audrey Nelson placed second in the Class A High Jump, with a jump of 5’6, only one inch behind Ashley Kopaul from Wagner who placed first. Nelson’s jump broke her own school record by one inch.
MADISON, SD
Man injured in Lake County rollover crash

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash in the southwest area of the county on Thursday night. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that just after 7:00 Thursday evening, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash on 450th Avenue near the intersection with 240th Street. 24-year-old Raymond Walker of Pensacola, Florida was driving north on 450th Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the east ditch. Walburg said that when trying to correct the vehicle to keep it on the roadway, Walker overcorrected and rolled into the west ditch and into a field. The Sheriff said that Walker was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He said that the man was able to summon for help and was transported by ambulance to Madison Regional Health for his injuries. He was later transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital for serious injuries sustained in the rollover crash. Walburg said that speed was a factor in the crash, and Walker’s vehicle was a total loss and towed away from the scene.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Madison city crews continue storm cleanup

City of Madison crews are continuing to work on cleaning up storm tree debris from the May 12th storm. The City Public Works Department said that their crews will go through all of the city once, and then will return for a second round of collection. As residents continue to clean-up, they can continue to put their tree debris and construction storm debris in separate piles on their boulevards. When city crews have all the tree debris cleaned up, they will then start going around to pick up the other construction storm debris. The city reminds residents that this does not mean they will pick up any other items not related to the storm.
MADISON, SD
Salem, SD
Trey Smith leads Madison Bulldogs after Day One at State Track & Field Meet

Thursday was day 1 of the State Track & Field Meet, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Trey Smith led the way for the Madison Bulldogs on Thursday, taking first place in the Class A Discus Throw. Smith’s toss of 146 feet 9 inches was more than 4 feet better than the next competitor. Smith, a senior for the Bulldogs, took 5th place in the discus throw last year.
MADISON, SD
Flandreau Beats Dell Rapids in Cornbelt Baseball Thursday Night

In a bit of redemption from last year’s championship game, the Cardinals outlasted the Mudcats 7 to 3 on Thursday. Aiden Ladd for the Cardinals got his team on the board first, scoring one run in the opening inning after singling on a 1-2 count. Keenahn Coyle gets the win for the Cardinals as he surrendered two runs on three hits in four innings, striking out six.
FLANDREAU, SD
H-H Gamecocks Came Out Swinging to Defeat H-H Wood Ducks in Cornbelt Baseball

The Gamecocks came out swinging to start the game last night, getting five runs in the first inning, and then seven more runs in the following three innings. The Wood Ducks would not have an answer for the Gamecocks until it was too late, not getting a hit until the sixth inning. The Wood Ducks scored their only four runs in the sixth.
MADISON, SD

