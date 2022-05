A 54-year-old man’s family said they discovered his vehicle after a crash that the man did not survive Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Family members of the man told deputies that around 9 p.m. Friday, they were concerned that they hadn’t heard from the man since that morning, when he went to work in a field in the 1100 block of East 500 Road, said George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The area is near Clinton Lake.

