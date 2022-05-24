ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 24, 2022

One of the more alluring elements of most pop culture trends is nostalgia - or, to be more particular, the chance for an audience to recapture the days of their youth. I think that might have something to do with why The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib - the latest spin-off from a movie franchise about an adult-like infant - has been doing really well on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Meanwhile, Jackass 4.5 is one the platform's most popular movies right now. There is also a new title appearing among the top movies and TV shows on Netflix on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, so let’s talk about what else is trending today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 24, 2022

While the new Rebel Wilson-led high school comedy Senior Year has remained firmly placed at the top of the pyramid, Jackass 4.5 (a collection of unused material from Jackass Forever ) has been shifting back and forth on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. since it hit the platform last week and currently sits in second place above rom-com A Perfect Pairing , which held that spot yesterday. Meanwhile, the Julia Roberts-led Ben is Back , Netflix original doc Our Father , and international romantic drama Toscana remain in fourth, fifth, and sixth place. Also, Top Gun has propelled itself a couple spots higher, which comes as no surprise with Top Gun: Maverick landing in theaters this weekend. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory experienced a sweet spike in popularity while Borrego dropped to the bottom of the list and the Netflix original movie F*ck Love Too - a sequel to a Dutch-language rom-com from 2019 - sits right above it… for now.

  • 1. Senior Year
  • 2. Jackass 4.5
  • 3. A Perfect Pairing
  • 4. Ben Is Back
  • 5. Our Father
  • 6. Toscana
  • 7. Top Gun
  • 8. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • 9. F*ck Love Too
  • 10. Borrego

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 24, 2022

As for the updates we found on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on Netflix, if you only looked at the top half of the list for today, you would assume you were looking at the same list from yesterday as we, once again, have The Lincoln Lawyer securing another win, Ozark scoring big right behind it, Wrong Side of the Tracks on the right track to success, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib still standing on two legs, and Who Killed Sara? still keeping audiences puzzled. However, the latest batch of episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (which features new interviews with Will Smith , Ryan Reynolds, and more) is up two spots and reality competition The Circle is up one from yesterday. Meanwhile, Love, Death & Robots has fallen a bit (but not enough to lose nuts and bolts over), as did Love on the Spectrum U.S. , but Stranger Things remains in tenth place. That seems likely to change by the time the first half of Season 4 premieres this Friday.

  • 1. The Lincoln Lawyer
  • 2. Ozark
  • 3. Wrong Side of the Tracks
  • 4. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
  • 5. Who Killed Sara?
  • 6. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
  • 7. Love on the Spectrum U.S.
  • 8. The Circle
  • 9. Love, Death & Robots
  • 10. Stranger Things

Also premiering on Netflix soon is the final comedy special that Norm Macdonald filmed before his death in September 2021, which I would not be surprised inspires a few fans of the beloved comedian to get their own Netflix subscription by then if they were not members before. Also hitting the platform Wednesday, May 25, is the fifth season of the culinary docuseries Somebody Feed Phil , which I can see showing up on the Top TV Shows list, too. Of course, there is absolutely no doubt that Stranger Things is going swallow everything else whole after this weekend, but we will be sure to talk about what else people are watching when the time comes.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, May 23, 2022 .

