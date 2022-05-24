5NEWS Daily Headlines | May 24, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A magical season for Razorback softball came to an end Saturday at Bogle Park. Arkansas fell 3-0 to Texas in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional. With the loss, the Razorbacks fall one game short of a first ever trip to the Women's College World Series. It marks the second straight season the Hogs' season comes to an end at Bogle Park in the super regional round.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO