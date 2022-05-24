5NEWS Daily Headlines | May 24, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback softball team fell to Texas 3-1 on Friday in the second game of the Fayetteville Super Regional. Arkansas came in with a chance to clinch it's first trip to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series with a win. Instead the Hogs will...
HOOVER, Ala. — Friday morning, #13 Arkansas baseball fell to Florida, 7-5 and is eliminated from the SEC Tournament. The Hogs lost both of their games in Hoover after losing to Alabama on Wednesday. The Razorbacks have now lost six of their last eight games. Dave Van Horn returned...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A magical season for Razorback softball came to an end Saturday at Bogle Park. Arkansas fell 3-0 to Texas in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional. With the loss, the Razorbacks fall one game short of a first ever trip to the Women's College World Series. It marks the second straight season the Hogs' season comes to an end at Bogle Park in the super regional round.
Razorback baseball will be hitting the road for regional play. The NCAA announced Sunday the 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Tournament, and for the first time since 2015, Arkansas will be in the tournament, but not hosting a regional at Baum-Walker Stadium. After the Razorbacks exit from the SEC...
