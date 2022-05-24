ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS Daily Headlines | May 24, 2022

5newsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters can cast their ballots until 7:30...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

Diamond Hogs two and done in the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Friday morning, #13 Arkansas baseball fell to Florida, 7-5 and is eliminated from the SEC Tournament. The Hogs lost both of their games in Hoover after losing to Alabama on Wednesday. The Razorbacks have now lost six of their last eight games. Dave Van Horn returned...
HOOVER, AL
5newsonline.com

Razorback softball eliminated by Texas with 3-0 loss in super regional decider

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A magical season for Razorback softball came to an end Saturday at Bogle Park. Arkansas fell 3-0 to Texas in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional. With the loss, the Razorbacks fall one game short of a first ever trip to the Women's College World Series. It marks the second straight season the Hogs' season comes to an end at Bogle Park in the super regional round.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy