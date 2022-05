Summer is here, school is out and that means more children out and about, families leaving for vacations and criminals looking to make what is yours theirs. With that in mind, the Emporia Police Department is offering some helpful tips to make sure everyone stays safe and secure this summer. EPD Officers Jaffar Agha and JT Klaurens both recently joined KVOE’s Morning Show to discuss a range of topics including bike safety.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO