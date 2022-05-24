ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide Squad Director Reveals How Much Work It Would Take To Bring The Ayer Cut Together

By Corey Chichizola
 6 days ago

While Warner Bros. has really hit its stride with its vicarious DC movies , the first few movies left much to be desired. That includes David Ayer’s 2016 flick Suicide Squad , with the filmmaker being open about how studio intereference tampered with his original vision for the movie. Following the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, some fans have been holding out hope that they might eventually see the Ayer Cut come to fruition. And Ayer recently revealed how much work it would take to bring his version of Suicide Squad together.

Like the Snyder Cut before it, fans have been campaigning for months now to see David Ayer’s directors cut of Suicide Squad come together. While Warner Bros. seemingly has no plans to bring this type of project together, that hasn’t stopped the internet from continually bringing up the concept. Ayer was recently asked on Twitter about what it would take to finish his version of Suicide Squad if the studio allowed him to return to the project. He said,

Well, that’s exciting. It looks like David Ayer wouldn’t require any reshoots to complete his original vision for Suicide Squad , if given the opportunity. Instead, he’d just need the time to re-edit the 2016 blockbuster, and the resources to finish some much-needed visual effects. After all, it is a superhero movie. Now let’s make it happen, Warner Bros.!

Like Zack Snyder with Justice League , David Ayer has spoken time and time again about how his original vision for Suicide Squad was quite different from the theatrical cut that arrived back in 2016. Most of the footage involving Jared Leto’s Joker ended up on the cutting room floor, while Ayer has gone on record saying Harley Quinn’s story was “eviscerated.” And smart money says that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Despite fan excitement about the Ayer Cut, there’s been no indication that Warner Bros. is willing to pull a Justice League and allow an alternate version of Suicide Squad to be completed/released. The franchise was given an R-rated sequel/reboot with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad . But with David Ayer keeping hope alive with thrilling updates like the one seen above, smart money says that the fans are going to keep making their voices heard.

The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was definitely an unconventional one. Rather than going to theaters, the Snyder Cut found its home on HBO Max. The titular filmmaker didn’t take a paycheck for the job, which allowed his vision to be completed without any feedback. The four-hour streaming event was a massive hit, even recently winning an Oscars fan poll award for The Flash’s Speed Force sequence.

The next installment in the DCEU is Black Adam on October 21st. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Comments / 0

