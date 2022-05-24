ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Drunk Driver Causes Multiple Crashes

By Mark Evenstad
 5 days ago

A Dubuque man – who was arrested for drunk driving early Monday – reportedly caused multiple crashes that injured himself and another man. Authorities were called to Asbury and Hillcrest Roads in Dubuque...

KCJJ

Report of multiple subjects riding a moped on I-380 leads to IC man’s arrest

A report of multiple subjects riding a moped on Interstate 380 has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of two subjects tying up traffic by riding a moped from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. North Liberty Police stopped the moped near the Penn Street exit a short time later. One of the riders, identified as 19-year-old Deshawn Stepter of Dover Street, allegedly smelled of marijuana. A search of his person reportedly turned up baggies of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms hidden is his groin area as well as a blue container with baggies of white powdery substances that field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
IOWA CITY, IA
superhits106.com

Three Vehicle Crash In Dubuque

One person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque. 22 year old Kentarion Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Asbury Road and Holliday Drive. The report states that Johnson was westbound on Asbury Road while 20 year old Paige Hummel of Asbury was eastbound. Johnson failed to yield when turning left onto Holliday, causing Hummel to hit his vehicle. The crash also caused Johnson’s vehicle to hit the vehicle of 49 year old Dawn Klostermann of Holy Cross. Johnson was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.
DUBUQUE, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Police Identify Victims From Fatal Thursday Crash

The Dixon Police Department has released the identities of the victims of the fatal crash Thursday morning on Franklin Grove Road. The Department reports that 65-year-old Terry Strege of Ashton received the fatal injuries from the crash. From the initial investigation, Terry Strege was driving a Toyota sedan eastbound on...
DIXON, IL
KCJJ

DNR makes first drunken boating arrest of the season at Coralville Reservoir

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of boating season, and the Department of Natural Resources has made its first arrest of an intoxicated operator at the Coralville Reservoir. A conservation officer reports seeing a boat without a capacity sticker operating on Coralville Lake Saturday evening. A passenger, identified as...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A restaurant in a northern Johnson County community was damaged by a Saturday morning fire, according to officials. At around 4:28 a.m., the Jefferson Monroe Fire Department from Swisher was sent to a report of a fire on Club Road near Shueyville, later identified as Shuey’s at 1158 Club Road NE. Firefighters, with the effort of several nearby departments, were able to extinguish the flames.
SHUEYVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Additional charges: 2nd dead from I-74 bridge accident

UPDATE: (May 27, 2022 – 11:19 a.m.) According to a news release, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed additional charges against Chhabria A. Harris, following the death of Anthony Castaneda. Harris has been charged with the following:. Two counts of aggravated DUI, causing death. One count...
MOLINE, IL
kciiradio.com

Semi-Rollover Results in Traffic Issues, Second Incident in Louisa County Tuesday

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a semi-rollover on Highway 92 between Grandview and Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Jason Lee Martin of Davenport was traveling westbound when a deer crossed the roadway. Martin swerved to avoid a collision which caused a load shift and the truck to end up in the south ditch on its side. Authorities on the scene were able to help Martin exit the vehicle. Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Louisa County Ambulance and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initially reported to the scene. Due to the truck hauling stabilizers, chemical compounds and fuel that was leaking, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted and Muscatine County Hazmat responded later. At around 5a.m. while crews continued to work to clean up the incident site, traffic was rerouted from the area along county roads X43 and G40 through Letts.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man arrested after hitting, choking pregnant girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police arrested 26-year-old Trevor Boyd for allegedly choking and hitting his pregnant girlfriend. Court documents say Boyd and his girlfriend were leaving a family gathering at approximately 8:00 pm on May 22nd, 2022, when he became angry with her. While in a vehicle, Boyd reportedly choked the her until she nearly blacked out and then punched her in the stomach several times.
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

Crews battle house fire in Davenport Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Firefighters in Davenport responded to a single-family home Saturday afternoon to battle a house fire. It happened just after 2 p.m. at a home on Clay Street in Davenport. That's on the city's west side, just east of Fejervary Park. When crews arrived on scene, firefighters...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Van pulls out in front of Johnson County Deputy overnight

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A fortunate outcome after a Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy crashed into a van. It happened just before 11:15pm at the intersection of Ely Road NE and 140th Street. Investigators say a van pulled out into the path of the deputy, causing the patrol car to crash into the van, causing the van to roll onto its side.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Jo Daviess County Crash

A Galena man was taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher Garza was transported by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. Authorities say the crash happened about 6:30a on Highway 84 at its intersection with High Ridge Road. Garza was in the northbound lane and stopped in traffic, waiting to turn left, when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle – being driven by 19-year-old Caitlyn Schueller of Durango (Iowa). She was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing U-Haul from Solon dealership

A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he stole a U-Haul from a dealership in Solon. Solon U-Haul reported a vehicle had been stolen from its property on North Iowa Street sometime between the night of April 12th and the following morning. The keys had been left inside. 38-year-old Bradley...
SOLON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CANCELLED - OPERATION QUICKFIND: Brayden Faas

Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for help in locating Brayden Faas. Brayden is 15 years old, 5'4" in height and weighs 111 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Hawkeye sweatshirt with "Iowa" writing in yellow along with gray sweatpants and tan boots. He has cuts on both arms due to self harm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in apartment building fall

East Moline Police Officers responded to the Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Street in East Moline for a medical call at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the ground outside of the multi-story apartment building who was recently deceased. The subject suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested For Incident At Jail

A 19 year old Dubuque woman was arrested Tuesday for an altercation. Zoie Brimmer was arrested shortly before 6pm Tuesday on two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and one count of interference with official acts. A report indicates that Brimmer assaulted Deputies Leah Heacock and Chelsey Hoffman at the Dubuque County Jail.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Grain bin rescue in Iowa County

LADORA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:45 pm, Iowa County Emergency responders were called to the 1600 block of G Avenue in Ladora for a report of a victim nearly buried by soybeans within a grain bin. Crews arrived and were successful in freeing the victim. The victim was transported...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Victim’s name released in deadly Lee County crash

UPDATE: The Dixon Police Department has identified Terry Strege as the man killed in the accident. His father, James Strege, also of Ashton, remains at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford in critical condition. An autopsy on Terry Strege will be conducted at a later date. A 65-year-old man from Ashton, IL is dead […]
DIXON, IL
KWQC

Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver. Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found with marijuana told police he was on his way to buy meth

An Iowa City man who allegedly admitted to possession of marijuana in a vehicle he was riding in reportedly told officers that he was on his way to buy meth. 39-year-old Bradley Dean was a passenger in a Nissan Sentra stopped at Scott Boulevard and Washington Street at around 5:40 pm on May 20th for a traffic violation. A police K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A probable cause search allegedly discovered several baggies of marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside.
IOWA CITY, IA

