Gorr's Co-Creator Comments on Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has dropped, and the Marvel fandom is certainly in a buzz about it. One of the biggest reveals of the new Thor 4 trailer is no doubt Christian Bale's villain character, Gorr The God Butcher, who... is pretty much everything his name implies. Marvel...

ComicBook

National Treasure 3: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Third Film With Nicolas Cage

Maybe all hope for a third National Treasure film isn't lost after all. Following two films with Nicolas Cage, the beloved Disney adventure franchise is moving forward with a TV series on Disney+ that stars Lisette Alexis and focuses on a mostly new group of characters. Even Cage has said that the chances of a third National Treasure feature film are slim, given the new TV show. However, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has recently offered an update that has fans hopeful the Cage trilogy will be completed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Clea Post-Credits Clip Released Online

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon be the highest-grossing picture of the year, and the marketing team at Marvel is doing anything it can to make sure people still turn out to the cinema in droves. Saturday, the House of Ideas shared two clips online, one revealing most of the surprise Illuminati members, including Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). Another included nearly the entirety of the post-credits scene featuring the first interaction between Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Clea (Charlize Theron), her live-action debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Star Cameron Monaghan Says the Sequel Is More "Mature"

Cameron Monaghan, the star who plays Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has said that the upcoming sequel, Jedi: Survivor, is a more "mature" game compared to its predecessor. As one of the bigger announcements of Star Wars Celebration 2022, Respawn and EA confirmed that Jedi: Survivor was real and that it would be coming in 2023. And while fans are still trying to piece together their thoughts on the first teaser trailer, Monaghan himself has now talked about what he thinks of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Brings Back the Clone Troopers in Live-Action

Star Wars Celebration brought forth a substantial amount of news for the franchise over the course of the holiday weekend, from announcements of new shows like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to word other productions like Andor would receive subsequent seasons. In fact, that wasn't the only Andor news to come out of Celebration. Lucasfilm finally dropped the first teaser for the show's first batch of episodes due out this fall, giving fans a peak at the series that's being hailed as a Star Wars "spy thriller."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Dave Filoni Says George Lucas Should Be "Spirit of Everything" Guiding Them

The Star Wars universe has come a long way since George Lucas wrote and directed the first film in the franchise, Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977. In the 45 years since there have been movies, television series, books and so much more bringing new stories and new corners of the galaxy far, far away to life. But according to Star Wars: The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni, it's Lucas' original creation that should be the spirit of everything guiding the universe forward.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Highlights Rebecca's Gear With New Art

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, is tapping into Rebecca Bluegarden's full Ether Gear look with some special new art shared with fans! As Mashima's current weekly serialization gets closer and closer to its 200th chapter milestone, fans have seen the titular crew going through all sorts of fights and adventures over the course of their travels through space so far. This has pushed each of their relative abilities to a whole new level, and this has been especially true for Rebecca as her Ether Gear has been growing stronger and stronger with each successful fight she overcomes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Steamy With Jolyne Cosplay

Stand battles definitely run in the family when it comes to the Joestar Clan, with the latest storyline of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, seeing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure receive its first female protagonist leading the charge in Joylne Cujoh. With this fall set to see new episodes of the anime series from David Production hit Netflix, one fan has created some unique new cosplay for the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to save her dear old dad from the clutches of Whitesnake and its master Pucci.
COMICS
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Series Was Originally Set in New York

The entirety of Moon Knight takes place abroad, in locales like London and Cairo. As it turns out, however, there were some iterations of the show's scripts that featured the eponymous vigilante in the Big Apple. That's straight from the mouth of Marc Spector himself, Oscar Isaac. During Marvel Studios' Assembled episode showing the behind-the-scenes development of the series, Isaac said the earliest scripts involved storylines in New York City before things were switched to London and beyond.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Manga Readers Dish Their Top Manhwa Recommendations

When it comes to comics, the digital age has made it easier than ever to find a series to read. Manga has become easily accessible online thanks to services like Manga Plus, and of course, the webtoon market is catching up. From South Korea to China and Japan, web comics are taking over, and manhwa titles are cropping up every day. So of course, fans got invested when a viral tweet went live recently asking readers to list their top picks.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nope's Keke Palmer Shows Bleach Love With Slick Yoruichi Cosplay

Keke Palmer, the star of Jordan Peele's next major feature film Nope among many other things, has given Bleach an awesome new look with some surprising cosplay taking on Yoruichi Shihouin! It's no secret that fandoms for anime and manga have broken further into pop culture in the last few years, but they aren't the only recent niche activities getting some major play on a big new stage. Ballroom performances go back several decades, and without digging too deep into them, these performances and house culture have seen gotten even more pop culture recognition thanks to shows like Legendary on HBO Max.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jerry Bruckheimer Shoots Down Fan Theory About Sean Connery in The Rock

Jerry Bruckheimer has debunked a popular and enduring fan theory about Sean Connery's 1996 film, The Rock. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the Top Gun: Maverick producer was asked by a fan if there had ever been in any thought in the making of The Rock that Connery's character was really a disgraced and disavowed version of James Bond and while the idea has been one that fans have enjoyed and speculated about for years, according to Bruckheimer it was something that never even was considered.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Alycia Debnam-Carey Leaves Fear the Walking Dead

Sunday's "Amina" episode of Fear the Walking Dead is a milestone: the series' 100th episode is the final appearance of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). After surviving seven seasons and one zombie bite, outlasting brother Nick (Frank Dillane) and mother Madison (Kim Dickens), Alicia's fate was revealed in the penultimate episode of Fear's Season 7. Still battling the after-effects of infection, a feverish Alicia braved radioactive fallout to save old friend Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) before evacuating Morgan's (Lennie James) group of survivors by raft. "Amina" ended with Alicia staying behind in the fallout zone, spending whatever time she has left finding and saving survivors searching for the mythical PADRE.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Changes Coming Soon

The Witcher: Monster Slayer was updated to version 1.2.0 on May 26th, and fans have not been pleased about it. The update made the game significantly more expensive, and more difficult. Players immediately expressed anger at the changes, and it seems the developers of the mobile game have taken notice. In a new blog post, the team at Spokko and CD Projekt Red went into detail about why these changes were made, and what it was hoping to achieve. Spokko says that it "believe in this new incarnation of our game and want to stay on that path," while making adjustments to the difficulty and economy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Reveals Tragic End for Eeyore

In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal going on a killing spree, it seems one of their first victims was an oh-so-familiar donkey. In a new interview, Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield says that some of the characters fans associate with the Pooh mythology will not appear in the movie, although not always for the same reason. The reason the movie can feature Winnie the Pooh and not have to rename or parody him, is that the characters in A. A. Milne's first Pooh stories have lapsed into the public domain. Tigger, though, remains copyrighted, and will not appear.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois: "Lies That Bind" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Lies That Bind", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. After a nearly monthlong hiatus, the series is set to return on Tuesday, May 31st. The last episode of Superman & Lois left off on a shocking revelation when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) finally came clean to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about his identity, revealing that he and her lifelong friend Clark Kent are one and the same. Given the situation with Ally Allston and the Inverse World, the truth coming out was imperative, but it is something that will come with major implications, though from the looks of things, it may see Lana and her daughter Sarah (Inde Navarrette) even closer. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos from the upcoming episode.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Fortnite Influencers Receive Mysterious Season 3 Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to come to an end on June 4th, and it looks like Epic Games is starting to build hype for the start of Season 3. At least two Fortnite influencers received images from the publisher on Twitter today. The first of these images was received by YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken, while a second image was shared an hour later by Hiper. It's unclear if these images are meant as a teaser for the upcoming "Collision" event, or for the start of the new season. Regardless, the two images have a lot of fans guessing!
VIDEO GAMES

