Dubuque County Board Supports Continuation of ATVs/UTVs on County Roads

Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents to be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa DNR, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A DNR wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO