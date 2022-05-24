ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Dubuque County Board Supports Continuation of ATVs/UTVs on County Roads

By Mark Evenstad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday voiced support for...

Jo Daviess County Crash

A Galena man was taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher Garza was transported by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. Authorities say the crash happened about 6:30a on Highway 84 at its intersection with High Ridge Road. Garza was in the northbound lane and stopped in traffic, waiting to turn left, when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle – being driven by 19-year-old Caitlyn Schueller of Durango (Iowa). She was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Dubuque Officials Issue Bear Aware Alert

Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents to be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa DNR, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A DNR wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
DUBUQUE, IA
Three Vehicle Crash In Dubuque

One person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque. 22 year old Kentarion Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Asbury Road and Holliday Drive. The report states that Johnson was westbound on Asbury Road while 20 year old Paige Hummel of Asbury was eastbound. Johnson failed to yield when turning left onto Holliday, causing Hummel to hit his vehicle. The crash also caused Johnson’s vehicle to hit the vehicle of 49 year old Dawn Klostermann of Holy Cross. Johnson was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.
DUBUQUE, IA

