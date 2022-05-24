Steven Tyler Enters Treatment Program After Recent Relapse, Aerosmith Cancels Part of Vegas Residency

Click here to read the full article.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is entering a treatment facility. The band made the announcement on Tuesday (May 24), revealing that its singer has voluntarily checked into a rehab facility following foot surgery. As such, the rockers will no longer be going through with the June and July dates of their upcoming Las Vegas residency.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” Aerosmith said in its statement shared on social media. “We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.”

“We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can,” their statement continued. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

Aerosmith did not indicate whether any of its summer dates would be rescheduled, but did let fans know that Ticketmaster will be refunding tickets shortly. The show cancellations come amid Aerosmith previously nixing their European tour in January due to COVID-19 concerns; those sets was also scheduled to take place in June and July. “It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been cancelled,” the band wrote via Facebook on Jan. 31.

The fall portion of Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild is expected to continue as planned at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live at the Park MGM starting on Sept. 14. The residency has two dates scheduled for October, five dates in November and four dates in December.

Concluding the statement, Aerosmith wrote, “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

