Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17

May 24 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced Season 2 of Chrissy's Court on Tuesday. Chrissy Teigen's courtroom show returns June 17.

Chrissy's Court launched as a Quibi original on April 6, 2020. When the streaming service closed that October, Roku Channel bought much of Quibi's original programming.

Teigen serves as a judge in real small claims cases. Her judgments are legally binding to the defendants and plaintiffs.

Teigen will hear one case per 10-minute episode. Roku Channel has not confirmed the episode count for Season 2.

Pepper Thai, Teigen's real-life mother, serves as her bailiff on Chrissy's Court.

Teigen recently produced the HBO Max docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin about the Remnant Fellowship Church. Teigen is also an executive producer of Chrissy's Court.

On social media, Teigen has posted updates about her sobriety and the loss of her son, Jack.

