ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27C79q_0fos3aX400

May 24 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced Season 2 of Chrissy's Court on Tuesday. Chrissy Teigen's courtroom show returns June 17.

Chrissy's Court launched as a Quibi original on April 6, 2020. When the streaming service closed that October, Roku Channel bought much of Quibi's original programming.

Teigen serves as a judge in real small claims cases. Her judgments are legally binding to the defendants and plaintiffs.

Teigen will hear one case per 10-minute episode. Roku Channel has not confirmed the episode count for Season 2.

Pepper Thai, Teigen's real-life mother, serves as her bailiff on Chrissy's Court.

Teigen recently produced the HBO Max docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin about the Remnant Fellowship Church. Teigen is also an executive producer of Chrissy's Court.

On social media, Teigen has posted updates about her sobriety and the loss of her son, Jack.

Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Could Be The Latest Celebs Moving To Australia, But It’s Not What You Think

In the past, quite a few Australians have come to the United States and made their mark in the entertainment industry – Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman, just to name a few. Now, though, we’re starting to see an opposite trend where noteworthy celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron are moving their home bases to the outback instead. Locals reportedly weren’t happy about the sudden influx of famous faces, and they probably won’t be happy still. Speculation has it that Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, could very well be the next to take the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) plunge, but hold on, it’s not what you think.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Divorce Fallout: Kelly Clarkson Quits 'The Voice' To 'Spend More Time With Her Children' In Wake Of Bitter Split From Husband

Kelly Clarkson has decided to spend more time with her two children — River, 7 and Remington, 5 — in the wake of her nasty divorce, OK! has learned. The talk-show host and country crooner was noticeably absent from co-star Blake Shelton’s social media reveal on Friday in which the Voice veteran revealed Gwen Stefani will return to the top-rated show for the first time in two years.John Legend will join Stefani and Shelton.“While Kelly hasn’t announced it publicly yet, she’s done with the red chair. She’s quit,” a television insider told OK!.“She has shifted mindset. After her divorce from...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Hbo Max#Roku Channel#Chrissy S Court#Hbo
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘Wishes’ Blac Chyna Would ‘Let Lawsuit Go’ For Sake Of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian wants to move past the defamation lawsuit with his ex Blac Chyna. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he wants Chyna to “just let this lawsuit go and move on,” mainly so that it doesn’t have too big of an impact on the pair’s daughter Dream, 5. The source said that Rob, 35, doesn’t want their daughter to think that he and Chyna, 34, felt any “animosity” towards each other.
CELEBRITIES
People

Shaunie O'Neal Is Married! Basketball Wives Star Weds Pastor Keion Henderson in Anguilla Ceremony

The Basketball Wives star officially tied the knot with her pastor fiancé in a tropical island ceremony on Saturday, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance at the Anguilla wedding, which was held at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club. The romantic outdoor ceremony took place on the golf course's 10th hole, with the bride entering as singer Yolanda Adams performed. The bride's three sons walked her down the aisle to meet her now-husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Britney Spears’ net worth in 2022

Britney Spears is a popular singer, actress, and entertainer. She has released iconic songs such as Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again, among countless others, helping her become one of the best-selling artists of all time in the United States. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Britney Spears’ net worth in 2022.
MUSIC
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Films TV Show In A Leather Skirt As Ex Ben Affleck Plans His & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

She's just rolling with the punches! While the buzz about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's upcoming nuptials continues to be the talk of the town, the actor's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been busy in Los Angeles shooting the upcoming Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me.Despite the California heat, the photos showed the 50-year-old star clad in a black long-sleeved shirt, a tan leather midi skirt and a pair of dark leather boots.The thriller is based on the novel of the same name and follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who's on the hunt for her missing husband Owen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Kate Moss’s Testimony Just Revealed If Johnny Depp Really Ever ‘Pushed’ or ‘Kicked’ Her Down the Stairs

Click here to read the full article. Setting the record straight. Kate Moss’ testimony in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard just addressed rumors that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the ’90s. On May 24, 2022, Kate testified via video call about what really happened during the alleged stair incident. The British supermodel offered her side of the story of a night that took place in the ’90s. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy