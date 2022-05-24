ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Seydoux rocks a busty latex gown with thigh-high leg split with Kristen Stewart in Cannes

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Lea Seydoux graced the red carpet alongside her Crimes Of The Future co-star Kristen Stewart at a special screening of The Innocent during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday.

The French actress, 36, rocked a busty latex gown with a very daring thigh-high leg split, whilst Kristen, 32, opted for a bandeau top and matching textured trousers.

Lea's alternative number nipped in at her small waist before fanning to the ground with a small train of fabric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRPX8_0fos3YiU00
Elegant: Lea Seydoux, 36, rocked a busty latex gown with thigh-high leg split while Kristen Stewart, 32, flashed her midriff in a bandeau top and textured trousers in Cannes on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UczOh_0fos3YiU00

She draped an elegant chiffon cape over her shoulders and boosted her height with a pair of strappy stiletto heels.

To complete her look, Lea added a pop of colour with a sweep of cherry red lipstick and slicked back her locks.

Kristen gave a glimpse of her taut midriff as she left the last button on her top undone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDUPA_0fos3YiU00
Classy: Lea added a pop of colour with a sweep of cherry red lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4s1L_0fos3YiU00
Stunning: She draped an elegant chiffon cape over her shoulders and boosted her height with a pair of strappy stiletto heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK3xW_0fos3YiU00

She wore her blonde locks in a messy bun and shielded her eyes with some circular framed sunglasses from Oliver Peoples.

The actresses are currently starring alongside one another in Crimes Of The Future, Lea starring as Caprice and Kristen as Timlin in the flick.

The film marks Canadian auteur David Cronenberg’s long-awaited return to body horror, and he shot the entire film in Greece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGa49_0fos3YiU00
Stylish: Kristen gave a glimpse of her taut midriff as she left the last button on her top undone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sK2w_0fos3YiU00
All in the details: Kristen slipped into a pair of patent peep toe heels and accessorised with a crystal embellished choker and a pair of Oliver Peoples sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ka38d_0fos3YiU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wAsH_0fos3YiU00
Pals: Kristen was joined by her Crimes Of The Future co-star Scott Speedman and actor Tom Sturridge as they walked the red carpet

It is competing for the Palme d’Or in this year, making it one of five films there with a significant Greek interest.

The story is set in the 'not-too-distant future' where humankind is learning to adapt to their 'synthetic surroundings.

The evolution moves humans behind their 'natural state' and into a new metamorphosis that alters their biological makeup, known as Accelerated Evolution Syndrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJzR8_0fos3YiU00
Leggy! Lea linked arms with Viggo Mortensen at the event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeSxA_0fos3YiU00
Dapper: Viggo, who also stars in Crimes Of The Future opted for a suave black suit 

While some have embraced what is known as 'trans-humanism' and its limitless potential, others have tried to police it.

The story centres on Saul Tenser, a performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome and has sprouted new limbs on his body.

Tenser and his partner Caprice have used the removal of these organs to thrill their audiences, though they're forced to reconsider their most shocking performance to date when the government and an emerging sub-culture taking notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLx4c_0fos3YiU00
New movie: Crimes Of The Future marks Canadian auteur David Cronenberg’s long-awaited return to body horror, and he shot the entire film in Greece (Léa, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen pictured in the film)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voKAM_0fos3YiU00
Plot: Crimes Of The Future is set in the 'not-too-distant future' where humankind is learning to adapt to their 'synthetic surroundings

After Cannes was entirely cancelled in 2020 and held under strict health protocols in 2021, the red carpet returned in all its glamour on Tuesday night for the Opening Ceremony.

The film chosen to open the festival was Final Cut, a comedy love letter to filmmaking and Z-list zombie movies from the team behind the award-winning The Artist.

There is set to be an array of TikTok stars taking to the red carpet this year after organisers sought to refresh their image by partnering with the video streaming platform, which is sponsoring an award for short films.

In total, some 35,000 film professionals are expected to attend the festival between May 17 and 28, hoping for a return to form for cinema's most glamorous event after two years when it was hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaJ5X_0fos3YiU00
It's back! After Cannes was entirely cancelled in 2020 and held under strict health protocols in 2021, the red carpet returned in all its glamour on Tuesday night for the Opening Ceremony

