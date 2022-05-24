Lea Seydoux rocks a busty latex gown with thigh-high leg split with Kristen Stewart in Cannes

Lea Seydoux graced the red carpet alongside her Crimes Of The Future co-star Kristen Stewart at a special screening of The Innocent during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday.

The French actress, 36, rocked a busty latex gown with a very daring thigh-high leg split, whilst Kristen, 32, opted for a bandeau top and matching textured trousers.

Lea's alternative number nipped in at her small waist before fanning to the ground with a small train of fabric.

She draped an elegant chiffon cape over her shoulders and boosted her height with a pair of strappy stiletto heels.

To complete her look, Lea added a pop of colour with a sweep of cherry red lipstick and slicked back her locks.

Kristen gave a glimpse of her taut midriff as she left the last button on her top undone.

She wore her blonde locks in a messy bun and shielded her eyes with some circular framed sunglasses from Oliver Peoples.

The actresses are currently starring alongside one another in Crimes Of The Future, Lea starring as Caprice and Kristen as Timlin in the flick.

The film marks Canadian auteur David Cronenberg’s long-awaited return to body horror, and he shot the entire film in Greece.

Naturally, Kristen Stewart was decked out in Chanel at Cannes Film Festival.

Under the expert guidance of stylist Tara Swennen, the actress showcased a chic all-black ensemble by the French fashion house.

We were instantly drawn to her corset. Simple yet stunning, it has a strapless neckline, integrated cups and button fastenings.

It is competing for the Palme d’Or in this year, making it one of five films there with a significant Greek interest.

The story is set in the 'not-too-distant future' where humankind is learning to adapt to their 'synthetic surroundings.

The evolution moves humans behind their 'natural state' and into a new metamorphosis that alters their biological makeup, known as Accelerated Evolution Syndrome.

While some have embraced what is known as 'trans-humanism' and its limitless potential, others have tried to police it.

The story centres on Saul Tenser, a performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome and has sprouted new limbs on his body.

Tenser and his partner Caprice have used the removal of these organs to thrill their audiences, though they're forced to reconsider their most shocking performance to date when the government and an emerging sub-culture taking notice.

After Cannes was entirely cancelled in 2020 and held under strict health protocols in 2021, the red carpet returned in all its glamour on Tuesday night for the Opening Ceremony.

The film chosen to open the festival was Final Cut, a comedy love letter to filmmaking and Z-list zombie movies from the team behind the award-winning The Artist.

There is set to be an array of TikTok stars taking to the red carpet this year after organisers sought to refresh their image by partnering with the video streaming platform, which is sponsoring an award for short films.

In total, some 35,000 film professionals are expected to attend the festival between May 17 and 28, hoping for a return to form for cinema's most glamorous event after two years when it was hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.