ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO member states agree to fix 'rotten' funding model

By Emma Farge, Jennifer Rigby
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Urac9_0fos3Qeg00
A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - World Health Organization members formally agreed on Tuesday to a plan to overhaul its funding model which has been described as "fundamentally rotten" due to its over-reliance on the whims of donors.

The plan, which members had already agreed to on a preliminary basis last month, is seen as one of the most important likely outcomes of the U.N. agency's ongoing annual World Health Assembly in Geneva this week, at which the body is seeking a central role in global health policy.

The agreement would mean that obligatory fees rise to up to 50% of the WHO budget by 2030-2031 at the latest, provided the body implements members' reform suggestions. The United States and Germany are the biggest country donors to the Geneva-based organization.

On Wednesday, U.S. envoy to the assembly Loyce Pace told a media briefing that the decision was encouraging.

"It's our collective expectation that this is twinned with other improvements that happen operationally, administratively at the institution as well," she added.

Mandatory fees from the WHO's 194 members used to account for the bulk of the U.N. health agency's budget. That portion has shrunk to just 16% in recent years, WHO data shows.

That has made it overreliant on thousands of individual donations that are earmarked for specific programmes, hindering the body's ability to allocate money as it sees fit.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the assembly earlier this week that such a decision would "completely transform this organization".

Germany's Bjorn Kummel, who chaired the working group that agreed to the preliminary deal, had previously described the current funding model as "fundamentally rotten".

"No organisation can succeed if can't control its own budget and can't set its own agenda," said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C., who closely follows the WHO. "The WHO has been bowing to thousands of masters."

Previous efforts to reform its funding model took years and resulted in just a 3% increase in 2017.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Jennifer Rigby and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Tightening COVID net, Beijing issues punishments and stark warnings. China's COVID-hit capital Beijing further tightened its dragnet on the virus with zero community transmission the target, punishing workplaces that flout rules or circumvent curbs and imploring residents to police their own movements. read more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Health Assembly#The Who#World Health Organization#U N
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

We're finally learning more about long Covid

Vaccines, variants, natural immunity and better treatment options mean catching Covid-19 now isn't the same as it was a year or two ago. But for millions of people who contracted the virus even early in the pandemic, the impact of the disease lingers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
CNBC

China holds an unprecedented, massive videoconference on the economy

"The difficulties, in some areas and to a certain degree, are even greater than the severe shock of the pandemic in 2020," Premier Li Keqiang said during a nationwide videoconference Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese-language state media report. A state media news broadcast Wednesday showed large...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

457K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy