Buy now pay later (BNPL) pioneer and digital bank Klarna is shifting its focus from growth to short-term profits after net losses in 2021 hit approximately $689 million. While aiming to raise capital after cutting 10% of its workforce, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Financial Times he didn’t think the funding would necessarily be at a valuation below its current $46 billion, which is the highest in Europe for a private technology firm.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO