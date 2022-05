Two people went to a hospital following a crash in southern Chase County on Friday, but Emporia Fire says only one person in the ambulance needed treatment. The crash was reported at mile marker 103, 24 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, around 11:15 am. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the car’s driver, 64-year-old Jeffery Hall of Lenexa, had an unspecified medical issue and blacked out behind the wheel. Hall’s car spun out in the highway and drove down three sections of barrier wall before stopping.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO