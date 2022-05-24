Aces Dismantle Cambage, Sparks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox had the holiday off Monday - while they beat the Cubs 5-4 the day before, they are dealing with a bigger loss after Tim Anderson strained his right groin. It happened as he was fielding a grounder from P.J. Higgins in the fifth. Anderson had to be helped off the field. White Sox Manager La Russa said Anderson would be heading to the Injured List, but we're still awaiting word on the extent of his injury. "Tim's a great player having a great year. He's going to be – he's going to recover, and you know, recovering from any injury is not fun. But for us, we're not nearly as good without him, but we're going to have to be good enough to win," La Russa said.

