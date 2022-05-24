ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

U.S. Navy climate plan aims to cut emissions, move to low carbon fuels

By Timothy Gardner
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbApA_0fos0MPD00
The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island departs Naval Base San Diego on its first operational deployment to the western Pacific region in this November 14, 2011 handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Lill/Handout

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy released on Tuesday a climate strategy that aims to make the force more resilient to changes like sea level rise and coastal erosion while moving faster to low-carbon fuels and hybrid engines for ships and planes.

The Climate Action 2030 plan, is part of the Biden administration's wider goal of decarbonizing the economy by 2050.

"By building a climate ready force, our sailors and Marines will be able to fight and win anywhere in the world in any condition," Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installation, Environment told reporters.

The Navy's bases in Norfolk, Virginia, and San Diego, California, and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina are among the Defense Department's facilities most vulnerable to rising seas, high temperatures, flooding and wildfires from climate change. I

The plan offered little detail on how to broadly reduce emissions or switch to alternative fuels. But it spurs officials to report in 90 days to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro ways to harden infrastructure, adapt to climate, and reduce emissions and fuel consumption.

Berger pointed to the USS Makin Island, an amphibious assault ship deployed in 2009 that uses GE (GE.N) hybrid systems with electric and natural gas or diesel fired turbines to increase efficiency, as an example of ways to cut fuel dependency.

"Hybridization is something that we've seen some good results with, but there's also a lot of development to do in terms of technology," Berger said.

The plan comes at a time of rising energy costs for the military, the largest user of fuel in the United States. The Pentagon's comptroller told a congressional hearing last month that fuel will cost the armed services $3 billion more than planned this fiscal year.

As an example of efficiency, the plan mentioned the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia, the first base in the Defense Department to generate more energy than it consumes, thanks to the harnessing of the fuel methane generated by a nearby landfill, and steam from an industrial plant, and solar and geothermal power.

The Navy has had mixed success with moving to alternative fuels. In 2009 the service announced a Great Green Fleet with a goal of getting half its fuel and power from fossil fuel alternatives such as advanced biofuels by 2020, but fell far short of the plan.

Meredith said the Navy is working with the energy industry in a "survey stage" to understand what kinds of alternative fuels are available but that the driving element is always making sure that Navy and Marine Corps "make mission."

She did not have an estimate of how much the plan would cost. The Navy's fiscal 2023 budget includes $718 million for fighting climate change.

Switching to alternative fuels can save money over time, Meredith said.

"Not only are we going to lower our costs, we're also going to lower our dependency, we'll have fuel sources that are more reliable," she said.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

In blow to Biden climate goals, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant

May 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Friday it has permanently shut a nuclear power station in Michigan despite a Biden administration plan to rescue plants like it because they generate electricity virtually free of carbon emissions. Entergy closed the 800-Megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan that had operated...
MICHIGAN STATE
MilitaryTimes

US Army terminates Strategic Long-Range Cannon science and technology effort

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has decided to cancel the science and technology research effort for a potential program to develop a strategic long-range cannon, the service confirmed. Long-Range Precision Fires is a top priority for the Army when it comes to developing a modernized force capable of facing...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
MilitaryTimes

B-21 first flight to come in 2023

WASHINGTON — The first flight of the B-21 Raider is expected to take place next year, manufacturer Northrop Grumman said Wednesday. The public unveiling of the Air Force’s next stealth bomber is still expected later in 2022, the company said in a release. First flights of a new aircraft typically take place several months after such rollout ceremonies.
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy#Energy Industry#Climate Change#Economy#Climate Planning#Environment Issues#The U S Navy#The Climate Action 2030#Marines#The Defense Department#Ge
Newsweek

Will Gas Prices Go Down In June?

The average cost of a gallon is now an eyewatering $4.49. Economists and other oil industry experts set out what needs to happen for prices to fall.
Mic

Biden just canceled plans to open up massive new oil drilling operations

In Alaska, there is a 180-mile stretch of watershed known as the Cook Inlet. For nearly five years, about 1 million acres of land off the shore of this area, which stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage and is home to several endangered species, were up for auction — available for gas companies to bid on and use to drill for oil. That is no longer the case. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will not go forward with any sales in the region.
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
24/7 Wall St.

The Deadliest Battle in US History

Americans have been dying for their country for over two and a half centuries. Some were in “official” wars which means the President proposed the action, and Congress approved it. Among the most famous of these is when Franklin Roosevelt said to Congress, just after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, was “a date which […]
MILITARY
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy