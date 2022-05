This summer, a critical beach nourishment project will occur in Kill Devil Hills (KDH). In KDH, the project will only be taking place from the north town line south to Prospect Avenue – which is approximately 2.6 miles of our Town. The project is anticipated to last approximately 25-35 days. The project is proposed to start around First Street and move south then turn back north. This is subject to change by the contractor at any time.

