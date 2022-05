International hiring skyrocketed in 2021 among businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom after the pandemic replaced the office-work paradigm with a remote-first alternative. Firms most commonly hire international workers because they want to expand into other markets, increase their market share in other countries or both. The second-most common reason firms hire internationally is to find new talent, a tendency more common among firms that do not have many international employees.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO