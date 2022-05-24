High School Soccer | Lady Pirates beat Gators, reach 4th round of 1A NCHSAA playoffs

HERTFORD — Four years ago, Perquimans County High School had never had a girls’ soccer program.

That changed in 2019 and three full seasons later, the Lady Pirates are still gaining firsts in the young program.

Their 8-4-2 regular season this spring was their first ever winning season, turning it into their first ever state playoff appearance and having their first ever opening-round bye thanks to being a No. 4 seed in the 1A NCHSAA playoffs.

They earned their first ever playoff win last week against Union and can now add their first ever fourth-round playoff game to that list after defeating No. 21 East Columbus 3-1 in the third round on Monday evening.

“I’m super, super proud of them,” Perquimans head coach Jan Tripp said. “We’re excited. We’re going to round four. I just want to keep up the momentum.”

Perquimans (10-4-2) controlled the game from the outset as it put much more pressure on the East Columbus (5-12-1) defense in the first half than the Lady Gators did to the Perquimans defense.

It wasn’t until 20 minutes into the game when East Columbus kept the ball in the Lady Pirates’ defensive zone as Perquimans was unable to definitively clear the ball on three successive goal kicks.

But Perquimans finally regained possession and came up with its best scoring chance of the game to that point when Anna Fisher brought the ball up the left side of the field and crossed it to Ellie Jackson, who deflected it to Ashlyn Overman inside the penalty area.

Overman’s kick went just right of the net, but Perquimans finally cashed in about eight minutes later.

Nearly 30 minutes in, Meredith DeCastillia fired a shot from the right side that hit the crossbar. It was the first of multiple crossbar hits Perquimans had on the day.

Jackson got the rebound of DeCastillia’s shot and, inside the penalty area, moved it over to Fisher. Fisher’s first kick was deflected by a defender, but she regained possession to the left of the net and fired again.

This time, the ball went by East Columbus goalkeeper Harmony Somverville and hit the right side of the net on the fly to put Perquimans up 1-0.

“They do awesome playing off each other,” Tripp said. “They pay attention to what each other’s doing. They pay attention to where everyone is. We try to pressure to have someone near the goal at all times to make sure the rebounds are done. We tend to get a lot of goals off those rebounds.”

East Columbus seemed to show a little more energy after the first goal and gave a little more pressure to the Perquimans defense.

But again the Lady Pirates survived it and at one point, defender Madison Nixon put herself in front of a ball and blocked a shot. She jumped up after the play, visually pumped up. Nixon finished with a team-high eight steals.

Six minutes after the first goal, after the East Columbus goalkeeper mistakenly picked the ball up with her momentum taking her out of bounds, the Lady Pirates had a corner kick that allowed them to maintain possession for a few more moments.

Eventually, it turned into a Jackson goal where she rolled the ball into the net from near the top of the box and it was 2-0.

The second half wasn’t nearly as dominant for Perquimans, but East Columbus still had trouble manufacturing any momentum.

A few minutes after the Lady Pirates’ G’Nasia Moore hit the crossbar, she got another chance.

A kick toward the net from her 17 minutes in was kicked right back out to Moore and she took full advantage of the sudden empty net in front of her and buried it for a 3-0 lead.

With a little less than 15 minutes to play, the Lady Gators finally got on the board when Kazah Gowans created room and got to the goal line to the point that Perquimans goalkeeper Mariah Clark didn’t have much of a chance.

That was it, however, for East Columbus.

Perquimans had no issue closing the game out and nearly scored a fourth goal when Overman’s shot hit the crossbar and Jackson’s rebound just went over the net.

While both were a bit frustrated at the missed opportunity, it was only a few seconds later when the final whistles of the game were blown, sending the Lady Pirates to the fourth round.

It will be their first ever road playoff game when they go to Chapel Hill to face No. 1 Woods Charter (17-0-2) on Thursday.

“I’m excited to see what we can do from here on out,” Tripp said. “We’re a small program and we’ve built every year. We’re getting there.”