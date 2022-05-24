ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

German Delivery Service Gorillas Cuts 300 Jobs

By PYMNTS
 5 days ago
German grocery delivery app Gorillas will lay off 300 workers — a move that halves its administrative staff — as the company moves its focus from expansion to becoming profitable, its CEO said. In an interview with Reuters Tuesday (May 24), Chief Executive Kagan Sumer said the...

