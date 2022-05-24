ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visits New Orleans

By Michaela Romero
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 24, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm visited Louisiana.

Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. joined her as she emphasized the Biden Administration’s commitment to lower energy costs for Americans.

While in Baton Rouge this morning, the Secretary and the Congressman toured the Strategic Petroleum Reserve site at Bayou Choctaw.

“We want to move away from the volatility of these markets and move toward homegrown clean energy where the prices are stable and continue to decline,” said Granholm.

The Secretary was scheduled to meet with environmental justice leaders and innovators where she will highlight new initiatives at the Department of Energy to drive community-based clean energy transition pathways.

