Buncombe County, NC

Deputies searching for missing woman in Buncombe Co.

By Sydney Broadus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBwsO_0forw2NU00

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen on May 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, Heather Steele, 28, was last seen in Black Mountain. She is approximately 5 foot 3 inches and 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Steele is from Jackson County and may have been attempting to get back to that area, however, her whereabouts are unknown, deputies said.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Steele, contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670.

Jason Johnson
4d ago

if you made the picture larger or if you attached it with the ability to zoom in on image people might actually be able to tell what she looks like so they can keep an eye out for her. unless this is just a means of ratings for your news organization my suggestion is to fix this issue.

