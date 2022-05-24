Stellantis announces $2.5B electric-vehicle battery plant in Kokomo

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Jennifer Rubenstein, Publisher of “Edible Indy” Magazine. Jennifer discusses covering “farm-to-table” before it became a social movement, the challenge of “never turning it off” when you are the boss, and how kindness and gratitude set the stage for doing business with others. Learn more about our member Edible Indy and subscribe to the magazine at https://edibleindy.ediblecommunities.com/. Thanks for supporting local!

