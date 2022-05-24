ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tierney says Josh Donaldson should sue MLB over suspension: 'Weak, gutless, predictable, that's baseball'

By Ryan Chichester, Tiki Tierney
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkOJx_0forvhFh00

Josh Donaldson was fined and suspended for one game by Major League Baseball, and Brandon Tierney couldn’t believe his ears.

“Baseball, you better look in the mirror and start being consistent,” Tierney said in a Tuesday afternoon rant. “Stubby Clapp, did he get suspended when he grabbed Pete Alonso from behind? He should have been suspended.

“You are opening a dangerous door.”

Donaldson is appealing the suspension, but BT says the Yankee third baseman should take it a step further.

“If I’m Josh Donaldson…I’m suing baseball,” Tierney said. “I know that sounds outlandish, but what they did to him was outlandish. Weak, gutless, predictable, that’s baseball.”

Tiki wasn’t sure he would take it that route, but BT says that regardless if Donaldson won or lost a lawsuit, it would help his cause in the scope of public opinion, which contains some who believe his “Hey Jackie” remark to Tim Anderson was a racist comment.

“If he wins the lawsuit, the perception changes,” BT said. Or if he loses the lawsuit, people say ‘Man, this guy is really going the extra mile to prove he’s not racist.’”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All Star pitcher receives 80-game suspension from MLB

A former All-Star pitcher is facing a more difficult road back to an MLB roster. Carlos Martinez has been suspended 80 games by MLB, the league announced Friday. Martinez was suspended because he tested positive for the banned substance Ibutamoren. Martinez, 30, pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-2021....
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox part ways with former Cy Young winner

The Chicago White Sox are off to a disappointing start to 2022, and made a rather bold move on Saturday to reflect those struggles. The White Sox announced they have designated pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment Saturday. Keuchel, a two-time All-Star, had put up a 7.88 ERA in eight starts so far this season.
ClutchPoints

Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Stubby Clapp
Person
Pete Alonso
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
MLB

Trout homers off son, lets him know it

A universal rite of passage of childhood is that first time a child gets the best of a parent in sports. It doesn't matter if it's a strikeout in the backyard or a HORSE victory under the basketball hoop in the driveway, it's a moment of pride and triumph that can stick with a kid forever. But when you're the son of one of the most elite athletes on the planet, that particular milestone might have to wait a bit.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Manager Will Protest During National Anthem: Fans React

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has apparently decided to take a page out of another San Francisco athlete's book and start protesting during the national anthem. Ahead of today's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Kapler told reporters that he won't be coming out for the national anthem. He said that he plans to protest like that "until I feel better about the direction of our country."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Bt#Yankee#Tikiandtierney#Brandontierney#Social Media
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Girlfriend Video

Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
NFL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Everything we know about absurd Tommy Pham-Joc Pederson slap

There is new information regarding the altercation between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham ahead of the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds game on May 27. Ahead of the opening game of the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds weekend series on May 27, news broke that there was an altercation between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham during batting practice. The incident took place in the outfield and both teams had to be separated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The upgrade at shortstop the Yankees need

Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has value, mainly as someone who can play in the lineup at 2B/3B/SS. As a defender he’s average at SS, posting a -2 OAA, 5.0 UZR/150, and 0 DRS. At 3B he’s an all-worldly defender and he provides good defensive value at 2B as well. His bat leaves a lot to be desired, with a mere 82 wRC+, and while he steals bases well, he isn’t an elite baserunner. The Yankees can definitely get better at SS, and add to their lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants committed idiotic roster blunder in loss to Reds

The San Francisco Giants fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 5-1, on Friday night but for manager Gabe Kapler, that wasn’t even the worst of it. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Kapler made the call for relief pitcher Jake McGee, who had just come off of IL earlier that day. However, there was one major oversight that prevented McGee from entering the game: he wasn’t eligible to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Popular ESPN Personality Announces Engagement

One of the most popular personalities for ESPN and the SEC Network has officially made herself off limits today. On Friday, ESPN's Alyssa Lang announced her engagement to boyfriend Trevor Sikkema. She posted a picture flashing off her engagement ring with Sikkema standing beside her. "We're in the Endgame now,"...
NFL
The Spun

Former Cy Young Winner Designated For Assignment

The White Sox made a significant move this Saturday prior to their game against the Cubs, designating left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment. Keuchel, 34, struggled mightily this season. In eight starts, the former Cy Young winner had a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts. This is...
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy