Tierney says Josh Donaldson should sue MLB over suspension: 'Weak, gutless, predictable, that's baseball'

Josh Donaldson was fined and suspended for one game by Major League Baseball, and Brandon Tierney couldn’t believe his ears.

“Baseball, you better look in the mirror and start being consistent,” Tierney said in a Tuesday afternoon rant. “Stubby Clapp, did he get suspended when he grabbed Pete Alonso from behind? He should have been suspended.

“You are opening a dangerous door.”

Donaldson is appealing the suspension, but BT says the Yankee third baseman should take it a step further.

“If I’m Josh Donaldson…I’m suing baseball,” Tierney said. “I know that sounds outlandish, but what they did to him was outlandish. Weak, gutless, predictable, that’s baseball.”

Tiki wasn’t sure he would take it that route, but BT says that regardless if Donaldson won or lost a lawsuit, it would help his cause in the scope of public opinion, which contains some who believe his “Hey Jackie” remark to Tim Anderson was a racist comment.

“If he wins the lawsuit, the perception changes,” BT said. Or if he loses the lawsuit, people say ‘Man, this guy is really going the extra mile to prove he’s not racist.’”

