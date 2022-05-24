ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

You Can Kayak This Mystical Lake With Sunken Trees In The Middle Of This Florida Waterway

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lM1ZF_0foruXTw00

Besides beaches — believe it or not — there are many lakes in Florida, and on the Treasure Coast between West Palm Beach and Orlando is Blue Cypress Lake, and the views are stunning.

At this lake, you can see massive sunken cypress trees that sprout In the middle of the water giving guests the perfect scenic route to explore.

From kayaking to airboat rides and even just fishing, you can float through the Spanish moss that drapes along the branches making it what many call a hidden gem in Florida.

Adventure Kayaking Tours is a great start to exploring the waterway and seeing Ospreys or alligators right before your eyes. In fact, it's a photographer's dream to capture the animals in action.

You can take off at Middleton's Fish Camp and from there enjoy a nice float alongside the gorgeous scenery. You also have an option through at the Camp to take a pontoon tour if you don't want to paddle.

The trail will make you feel like you're not even in Florida, and it's an awesome way to connect with nature — by actually being in the environment.

Blue Cypress Lake also has breathtaking sunsets and is what many visitors call the best-kept secret of St. John's River.

According to Middleton Fish Camp's website, the water found here is the cleanest of any lakes in the Sunshine State.

If you're traveling to this area, you can rent cabins in Vero Beach and stay close by to the Blue Cypress Conservation Area.

Adventure Kayaking Tours

Price: $60/person

Address: 7400 Blue Cypress Rd., Vero Beach, FL 32966

Why You Need To Go: Traveling through the Spanish moss that hangs on the sunken cypress trees makes this kayaking tour unlike any other because you'll truly feel like you're in a mystical forest. There are gorgeous sunsets, and it's a hidden gem to explore.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Comments / 3

keep it right 7
5d ago

Very nice, but no way I will go on a lake with kayak especially alligator mating season, they are big enough to snap you up

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Cypress Trees#Kayaking#Responsible Travel#Fish#Spanish#Ospreys
WSVN-TV

Thunderstorms batter South Florida, causing extensive flooding, power outages

MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up above South Florida, bringing torrential downpours and strong thunderstorms to the region and leaving thousands of residents without power. 7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured several inches of standing water along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, as drivers made their way through as best they could.
MIAMI, FL
musicfestnews.com

Dave Matthews Band Cancels Both West Palm Beach Shows Due to COVID

Dave Matthews Band Cancels Both West Palm Beach Shows Due to COVID. The Dave Matthews Band were scheduled to perform on consecutive nights starting on Saturday (5/28) and Sunday (5/29) night in West Palm Beach. They have announced the cancellation of both of the South Florida shows at iThink Financial Amphitheater. The statement posted on the bands official website reads:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WESH

Dive teams discover 13 cars submerged in Florida lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — An underwater operation began this week in Florida after authorities discovered there were vehicles submerged in a lake. According to NBC Miami, The Broward Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue Team is working with the Pembroke Pines Police Department's Dive Team and assisting Guardians for the Missing in the search of Sailboat Lake.
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

What’s closed on Memorial Day?

If you’re looking to get some last minute items for your cookout on Memorial Day these grocery stores will be open:. Sam’s Club (Limited Hours) Banks and government offices across Palm Beach County, including public libraries, will be closed. Trash collection will be provided on schedule.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Native Dies In Florida Crash

From her family- Taylor J. Skromme died May 24, 2022 in Palm Coast, FL doing what she loved, riding motorcycles with her friends. Everyone in Florida who owned a motorcycle to our daughter was her “Friend”. We are deeply saddened that her time here was cut so short. Her brother had earned his way to walk in his upcoming high school graduation this Sunday with his classmates. Taylor will not be there cheering him but she was always challenging him to do his best. She always had a way with words and people.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
mynews13.com

Brightline land purchase could indicate future Cocoa station down the tracks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For those hoping that future Brightline trains won’t just wiz on through Brevard County in between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the company is making multimillion dollar moves on the Space Coast. Records from the Brevard County Property Appraiser show the passenger train company...
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida’s hurricane tax free holiday starts Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s disaster-preparedness tax holiday will begin May 28 and last through June 10. Floridians will have more time to purchase items they should have in their hurricane kits this season. Hurricane season starts June 1. This year’s tax holiday is part of a broad tax...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy