Leavenworth County, KS

County attorney: Woman acted in self defense in shooting husband

Leavenworth Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe county attorney said a Leavenworth County woman will not be charged for...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

Leavenworth Times

MEMORIAL DAY AT LEAVENWORTH NATIONAL CEMETERY

Maj. Alison Ward sings the national anthem during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Col. John G. Misenheimer Jr., garrison commander of Fort Leavenworth, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Members of Fort Leavenworth’s Special Troops Battalion provide a national salute during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday…
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Memorial Day activities slated at Greenwood Cemetery

For the first time in nearly 50 years, families and friends will be able to observe Memorial Day at Greenwood Cemetery in Leavenworth. This uniquely historic city-owned cemetery, which has recently been named to both the Register of Historic Kansas Places and the National Register of Historic Places, will be open and accessible on Memorial Day, May 30, from 1-4 p.m. Families or those interested in this historical site are encouraged to visit and take the opportunity to decorate graves.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

FLAGS AT CITY HALL

Colette Kiszka, engineering administrative assistant for the city of Leavenworth, and Terry Smith, an engineering technician, place American flags on the grounds of Leavenworth City Hall. City staff placed flags around City Hall on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

ADOPT A PET

Max is an 11-month-old shepherd mix pup. He is used to being in a home of his own. Max is dog friendly, fun, neutered, vaccinated and dewormed. He knows the “sit” command and automatically shakes without being asked. Max is available for adoption at Leavenworth Animal Control, 2019 S. 3rd St., behind Price Chopper. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on weekends and holidays. Carol Turner.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE AWARD

Kristen Leathers-Gratton, principal engineer and president of Affinis, shares an Engineering Excellence Award with Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer at the City Commission meeting May 24. Affinis and the city of Leavenworth worked to complete a nearly $5 million street rebuild on Thornton Street from 10th Avenue to Fifth Street in 2019-2020. The project included stripping the road surface down to the road bed, grading and smoothing the ground in some areas, adding geogrid fabric for stabilization, installing a new roadbed, new asphalt, new curbs and gutters, new storm drainage and new sidewalks. There was also a new traffic signal system installed at Second Avenue and Thornton, near Anthony Elementary School. The award was given by the American Council of Engineering Companies for the 2022 Kansas State Competition for Innovative and Outstanding Engineering. Melissa Bower.
LEAVENWORTH, KS

