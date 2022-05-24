County attorney: Woman acted in self defense in shooting husband

Kristen Leathers-Gratton, principal engineer and president of Affinis, shares an Engineering Excellence Award with Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer at the City Commission meeting May 24. Affinis and the city of Leavenworth worked to complete a nearly $5 million street rebuild on Thornton Street from 10th Avenue to Fifth Street in 2019-2020. The project included stripping the road surface down to the road bed, grading and smoothing the ground in some areas, adding geogrid fabric for stabilization, installing a new roadbed, new asphalt, new curbs and gutters, new storm drainage and new sidewalks. There was also a new traffic signal system installed at Second Avenue and Thornton, near Anthony Elementary School. The award was given by the American Council of Engineering Companies for the 2022 Kansas State Competition for Innovative and Outstanding Engineering. Melissa Bower.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO