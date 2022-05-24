Lady Saints continue dominance over Augusta

The St. Patrick Lady Saints had been the superior team over Augusta all season long, and it didn’t stop in the district tournament.

On Monday night St. Patrick defeated Augusta 11-1 in the semi-finals of the 39th district tournament.

The Lady Saints took advantage of the offensive struggles of Augusta, by allowing their only run to be Laci Tackett stealing home.

Makenna Roush led St. Patrick both in the circle and at the plate. In the circle, she put together eight strikeouts and gave up five hits. In her first at bat of the game she scored one run. She would go on to have three stolen bases and score one more run in the 7th inning.

“Our defense was alright…I was really pleased and Makenna was on.” Ronnie Clos, the head coach of St. Patrick said.

Freshman Reagan Tackett pitched for Augusta, matching Roush with eight strikeouts of her own, including three consecutive in the second inning.

The Lady Saints couldn’t be stopped though. After the one run scored in the first inning, Alex Arn kept the momentum going by stealing home, totaling five stolen bases in the third inning by St. Patrick.

“The errors killed us, and we just get down. We try to teach them to just go on to the next play.” Augusta head coach Josh Tackett said.

The fourth inning had Chloe Little, Caroline McKay, and Kahdyn Kimball score three more runs. Laci Tackett’s run did put the Lady Panthers on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it was too late.

St. Patrick’s defense held up and they added five runs in the final inning for the 11-1 win. Clos still wants to see an improvement in the hitting game going into the championship

“We have to hit the ball, we struck out way too many times.” Clos said.

The positive to the offense was the 20 stolen bases. “When we have a runner on third, I’m always going to steal second.” Clos admitted there were a few attempts that didn’t work, but it is something he will always push.

The Lady Saints outscored Augusta 33-10 coming into the game, but Augusta was able to keep it close until the seventh inning. “Reagan’s just a freshman pitching, Laci’s just an 8th grader catching. I had a 7th grader in the centerfield…we’re just learning.” Tackett said.

Tackett also mentioned he didn’t forget about what his seniors have done for his team though. “We also had three seniors, and they learned not to quit all year. They stayed in the box and showed the younger ones they can still hit the ball and not be afraid to hit. I’ll miss their bats.”

St. Patrick will take on Bracken County for the 39th district championship on Tuesday night. The Lady Bears disposed of Mason County, 17-0.

LADY SAINTS 11, LADY PANTHERS 1

ST. PATRICK – 101-310-5 – 11-12-2

AUGUSTA – 000-010-0 – 1-5-4

RBI – (SP) Arn 3, McKay 3

R – (SP) Arn 2, Day 2, Little 2 Roush 2, Cascio, Kimball, McKay (A) L. Tackett

WP – Roush. LP – R. Tackett.

Records: St. Patrick 8-9, Augusta 6-10