These 7 Secret Menu Hacks At Harry Potter World Are Brilliant & We're Obsessed

Universal's Harry Potter World in Orlando, FL is famous for enchanted offerings, high fantasy attractions, but most importantly, creating the illusion that you're stepping into another world.

Most visitors are familiar with the famous menu items such as the chocolate frogs from Honeydukes, or the frothy butterbeers. But some guests don't realize there are mystical menu items you can enjoy if you know where to look.

You don't have to travel all the way to Hogwarts to try these lesser-known delicacies.

This list features secret food and drinks you can enjoy at The Wizarding World, and exactly where to find them!

Yule Ball

Secret Menu at Hogs Head! #yuleball #harrypotter #harrypottertiktok #hptok #wizardingworldofharrypotter #hp #universalstudios #daydrinking #universalstudioshollywood #tryit #secretmenu #cocktails #drinks #corollacrossstep #oreobday

The Yule Ball is a boozy drink you can order from the lesser-known Hogs Head in Hogsmeade. This drink is a 16 oz. hard cider with a shot of their famous cinnamon "fire whiskey" in it.

Cauldron Cakes

​The cauldron cake a sweet snack from Honeydukes that is often overlooked. This treat comes in a decorative box, and is filled with moist chocolate cake with colorful buttercream frosting baked into a tiny souvenir cauldron.

Whisky Butterbeer

Wizarding World secret ✨drink✨ menu #harrypotter #pottermore #harrypottertiktok #harrypottertok #fyp #foryoupage #butterbeer #hogwarts

While theme park employees are not technically allowed to serve alcoholic butterbeer, you can order the signature fire whiskey at Hogs Head, and add it to your own butterbeer for a boozy menu hack!

Loaded Jacket Potato

The London Taxi Hut is a lesser-known snack hut located by the Knight Bus on the London Waterfront behind Diagon Alley. This spot specializes in loaded "jacket potatoes" which are essentially baked potatoes decked out with savory toppings.

Scotch Eggs

Scotch eggs usually come on the Ploughman's Platter at The Leaky Cauldron but you can also order a side of them. These boiled eggs are a traditional British dish, wrapped in sausage and breadcrumbs. They're a savory and filling snack.

Eternelle’s Elixir of Refreshment

Reply to @nikkitokki19 ☺️☺️ #harrypotterpotions #potionclass #harrypotterfood #harrypotterlover #diagonalley #universalstudiosorlando

Eternelle’s Elixir of Refreshment is a magical kiosk in Diagon Alley where you can buy flavored "potions" to mix in your bottled "Gilly Water." The potions are really mentioned in the books, and you can pick your favorite flavor and mix it yourself.

Pumpkin Fizz

Pumpkin juice is one of The Wizarding World's most popular drinks, but The Three Broomsticks tavern sells a carbonated version called Pumpkin Fizz. These are perfect when visiting on a hot Florida day.