ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade County, GA

State Senate District 53 Race: Votes cast for Colton Moore or Steve Henry today

By Hannah Bullard
WDEF
 6 days ago

Two republicans with plenty of political experience are in a tight race for the District 53 senatorial seat held for 22 years by Jeff Mullis. Colton Moore serves a term as a state representative from Dade county from 2018 until 2020. He said he is the best candidate because of the...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDEF

Weston Wamp responds to rejection of Smedley election challenge

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Republican Party has rejected a bid by Sabrena Smedley to overturn the primary results for Hamilton County Mayor. The state executive committee heard her challenge tonight in a Zoom meeting. Smedley lost the nomination to Weston Wamp by less than a thousand votes.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
apr.org

Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dade County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Commerce, GA
County
Dade County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WAFF

Gov. Ivey visited Limestone County on Thursday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Fresh off her victory in the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey visited Limestone County on Thursday. Gov. Ivey gave the State of the State address at a luncheon. See a full replay of the governor’s speech at the top of this story.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Local Boy Scout troops place flags at Chattanooga National Cemetery

Boy Scout troops from all around the Tennessee Valley visited the Chattanooga National Cemetery Saturday afternoon to place memorial flags next to over 55,000 graves. The event began at 8 a.m. and lasted until around noon. Pat Conley is a Boy scout leader for her grandson’s troop. They are Troop 125 out of Rossville, Georgia.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fallen Soldiers Honored at Chattanooga National Cemetery

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — “It means so much to the families and to the spirit of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Representative Chuck Fleischmann. Hundreds gathered Monday morning at the Chattanooga National Cemetery in recognition of Memorial Day, honoring the men and women who have died in military service.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Moore
Person
Steve Henry
Person
Donald Trump
WAFF

Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Two grateful sons got to meet the man whose keen eye and phone call to authorities, led to Casey White’s capture. Austin and Cameron Williams, along with their high school classmate and radio talk show host, Mark White, traveled to Evansville, Indiana on Thursday to say thank you to Car Wash owner James Stinson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Outdoor Experiences In My Favorite Alabama Mountain Town

Located in northeast Alabama, near the state’s border with Tennessee and Georgia, lies the town of Fort Payne. Nestled in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians, atop Lookout Mountain, this quaint village offers visitors who love outdoor recreation an amazing array of activities and is my favorite stop in the state for outdoor fun.
FORT PAYNE, AL
weisradio.com

Fire Reported on County Road 99 in DeKalb County Thursday Morning

At the request of DeKalb County 9-1-1, firefighters with the Tucker’s Chapel and Sand Rock departments were called out to provide assistance for a reported structure fire, located on County Road 99 in DeKalb County. That call went out at approximately 7:35am Thursday. We’ll have more information as it...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Today#State Senate#Election Fraud#Republicans
WDEF

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 203: Appreciation Days

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 203 celebrated Memorial Day Saturday afternoon. The two day event began Friday in front of the Hixson Walmart. In attendance Saturday was former Tennessee State Representative Richard Floyd. He was there with his sister to honor the memory of his brother Lonnie Floyd, who died saving a fellow solider during the Vietnam War.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wbrc.com

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party

Pleasant Grove traffic stop turns into pursuit and drug arrest. Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools. Retired U.S. Army Ranger Captain, with three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, Matt Bacik, talks securing our schools against active shooters. Matt now owns a company that specializes in securing and operation facilities with government and private contracts.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to explosion in Lacey's Spring

Morgan County deputies responded to an explosion around 11:30p.m. Friday night. The explosion took place at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. Deputies forced entry to assist one person out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital by air for smoke inhalation. No one...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Illinois Man Charged in Fatal Shooting at East Tennessee Rest Stop

MARION COUNTY – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents, Marion County deputies, and THP troopers has resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man, charged with shooting his father inside a rest area off the interstate. At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J....
MARION COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy