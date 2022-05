ROCK SPRINGS — On May 26, Rock Springs Police Department responded to 729 Pilot Butte Ave. in reference to a shots fired call in the parking lot. Once officers were on scene it was determined that a disturbance had taken place between two males. During the verbal disturbance, one of the males retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and discharged it. Officers were able to make contact on scene with one of the two involved males regarding the incident.

