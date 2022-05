JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Late Sunday afternoon JSO sent out an update to an incident in it earlier said was a shooting. “Upon further investigation, it has been learned that neither of the parties involved in this incident were injured as a result of gunfire. Following a verbal altercation, the two became involved in a physical altercation, leading to the injuries sustained. As this is no longer being considered an Aggravated Battery stemming from a shooting, the Violent Crimes Unit has yielded this investigation back to the Patrol Division. This continues to be an active investigation being followed up by the responding officer,” said JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO