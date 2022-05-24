Tuscaloosa police ask for help finding suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three and a half pounds of illegal marijuana were seized by Meridian Police after three men were arrested in two different traffic stops Friday. The first arrest, of Shermaina Ruffin took place near 5th St. and 52nd Ave., he was initially stopped for a tint law violation. Police say that during the stop the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and after searching the vehicle one pound of marijuana was found. Ruffin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and bond was set at $25,000.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO