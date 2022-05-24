Helpful community members save Kennewick victim pinned under a car

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several concerned Tri-Citians rushed to aid a man who was pinned underneath a car before first responders could arrive to help save him on Thursday evening.

According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot on the 1200-block of N Columbia Center Blvd for reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they came up with a plan to lift the vehicle off the injured man with the help of the community members who gathered around to assist. They created enough space so that the victim could be dragged from underneath the vehicle before it was too late.

They rendered CPR until medics from the Kennewick Fire Department could arrive to perform proper life-saving measures. However, the extent of his injuries was severe—leading the victim to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment. No further details regarding his status or identity have been revealed to the public.

A subsequent investigation uncovered that the man was involved in some kind of disturbance just moments prior that led him to lay on the ground of the parking lot. The driver did not see him on the floor and accidentally ran the victim over. Due to the bizarre manner of the incident, the driver was not cited for any infractions.

“Chief Guerrero has repeatedly stated that it takes a community to provide public safety. This was one of many examples where citizens stepped up and, in this case, assisted in preserving the life of someone who was in need,” the Kennewick Police Department stated online. “Thank you to all of those involved!”

