American tourists found dead in the Bahamas died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide poisoning is said to be responsible for the death of three Americans traveling in the Bahamas.

A new report reveals that Michael Phillips and Robbie Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella of Florida all died from the poisoning at the Sandals Emerald Resort on May 6.

The resort’s air conditioning and water heater are being investigated as possible ways of carbon monoxide leaking.

Vincent Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was found alive and feeling ill when the incident occurred.

The families of the tourists who died have requested a second autopsy.

