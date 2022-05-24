ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

American tourists found dead in the Bahamas died from carbon monoxide poisoning

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG28F_0forrZHb00
Carbon monoxide poisoning is said to be responsible for the death of three Americans traveling in the Bahamas.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is said to be responsible for the death of three Americans traveling in the Bahamas.

A new report reveals that Michael Phillips and Robbie Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella of Florida all died from the poisoning at the Sandals Emerald Resort on May 6.

The resort’s air conditioning and water heater are being investigated as possible ways of carbon monoxide leaking.

Vincent Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was found alive and feeling ill when the incident occurred.

The families of the tourists who died have requested a second autopsy.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy