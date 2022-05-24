ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Train fire extinguished in Longmeadow

By Nick DeGray
 5 days ago

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A reported train fire was put out by Longmeadow firefighters Tuesday morning.

According to the department, firefighters were called the the Tina Lane train crossing for a report of a train fire. Crews found a fire on one of the railcars filled with construction debris. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, using Longmeadow and Shaker Pines engine trucks as sources for water.

While at the fire, crews also noticed a fire further down the tracks south of the crossing. North Thompsonville firefighters assisted in extinguishing that fire, which was believed to be caused by the original train fire.

Courtesy of Longmeadow Fire Department

The Springfield Fire Department covered the Longmeadow Fire Department during the fires.

