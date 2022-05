SEATTLE — Police said they seized a gun, drugs and cash from a suspected drug dealer in downtown Seattle on Thursday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers downtown witnessed a man conduct several drug transactions in the 200 block of Pike Street. After following the man, the police attempted to arrest him, but he began to run away. Police quickly caught him, they said, and recovered a loaded handgun that he tried to toss.

