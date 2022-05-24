Ashley Priess-Johnston named new head coach of Alabama gymnastics team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The University of Alabama women’s gymnastics team now has a new head coach.

UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Monday that Ashley Priess-Johnston will take over the program following the departure of Dana Duckworth. Johnston will be formally introduced at a press conference Friday.

Johnston was a 10-time All-American with the Crimson Tide and a member of back-to-back NCAA Championship teams in 2011 and 2012. She closed out the 2012 NCAA Championships with a near-perfect balance beam routine to clinch Alabama’s sixth national team title.

She comes to Tuscaloosa from Auburn, where she was the associate head coach. Johnston helped lead the Tigers to a fourth-place national finish last season, its highest in program history. In her first season with the Tigers, Johnston earned the 2019 WCGA Central Region Assistant coach of the Year award.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.