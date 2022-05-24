ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Priess-Johnston named new head coach of Alabama gymnastics team

By AJ Holliday
 5 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The University of Alabama women’s gymnastics team now has a new head coach.

UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Monday that Ashley Priess-Johnston will take over the program following the departure of Dana Duckworth. Johnston will be formally introduced at a press conference Friday.

Alabama football adds 4-star quarterback Eli Holstein

Johnston was a 10-time All-American with the Crimson Tide and a member of back-to-back NCAA Championship teams in 2011 and 2012. She closed out the 2012 NCAA Championships with a near-perfect balance beam routine to clinch Alabama’s sixth national team title.

She comes to Tuscaloosa from Auburn, where she was the associate head coach. Johnston helped lead the Tigers to a fourth-place national finish last season, its highest in program history. In her first season with the Tigers, Johnston earned the 2019 WCGA Central Region Assistant coach of the Year award.

