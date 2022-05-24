[Photos] InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Completes First Phase of Renovation

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta is undergoing a comprehensive renovation slated to be fully complete in Summer 2022 .

The property-wide transformation will be completed in two phases, with stage one unveiled this month which features the notable opening of a new signature restaurant, The Americano , helmed by celebrity chef Scott Conant , design updates to the hotel’s lobby lounge, new breakfast cafe, and enhancements across the more than 31,000 square feet of meetings and events space.

“We are proud to celebrate the reimagination of InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta,” Gerasimos Ferentinos , the hotel’s general manager, said in a press release Wednesday. “These enhancements will elevate all aspects of the hotel from the design-forward environment to the services and amenities provided to our guests – all while offering a luxury experience synonymous with the InterContinental brand.”

As the first major renovation since the hotel’s inception in November 2004, and on the heels of the brand’s 75th Anniversary, the full overhaul will “usher in a new chapter of luxury by elevating the InterContinental hotel guest experience while maintaining the property’s signature warm, Southern hospitality,” according to the release.

Chicago-based KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group was tasked with the redesign of the hotel’s interior spaces including the entryway, check-in area, main lobby, meetings spaces, Club Lounge and guest rooms and suites. The concept was based strongly on pillars of Atlanta’s Southern roots: the state symbols of the peach, honeybee, and Cherokee rose.

Lisa Simeone , principal of KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, summarizes the overall design as being “traditional with a twist — with the twist being the custom artwork by Niki Zarrabi throughout.”

Phase one of InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta’s top-to-bottom renovation includes:

The Americano : opened on May 23, 2022 the hotel is now be home to The Americano, an Italian American eatery led by two-time James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, Chef Scott Conant. Read more about The Americano here .

: opened on the hotel is now be home to The Americano, an Italian American eatery led by two-time James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, Chef Scott Conant. Read more about The Americano here . Lobby Lounge : The newly renovated great hall on the ground floor features rose marble floors, new light fixtures, and natural light from the private outdoor garden. Large-scale abstract paintings by local mixed-media artist Niki Zarrabi adorn the walls and are a focal point of the space. A Breakfast café, located just off the lobby, will offer fresh baked pastries, breakfast sandwiches and classic hot selections curated by Chef Scott Conant and The Americano culinary team. For those on the move, the property also now offers grab-and-go selections, from champagne to snacks, and chef prepared treats.

: The newly renovated great hall on the ground floor features rose marble floors, new light fixtures, and natural light from the private outdoor garden. Large-scale abstract paintings by local mixed-media artist adorn the walls and are a focal point of the space. A Breakfast café, located just off the lobby, will offer fresh baked pastries, breakfast sandwiches and classic hot selections curated by Chef Scott Conant and The Americano culinary team. For those on the move, the property also now offers grab-and-go selections, from champagne to snacks, and chef prepared treats. Weddings, Meetings & Events : The hotel features over 31,000 square feet of event, meeting, conference and banquet space. Accommodating up to 1,100 guests, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta delivers indoor and outdoor event space, high speed Wi-Fi, catering, upscale décor and more. Guests can choose from four meeting rooms and two ballrooms with access to the Windsor Garden, in addition to several bespoke meetings and events spaces.

When designing the ballrooms and meeting spaces, KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group incorporated themes of elegance, culture, and serenity, according to the release. Grey textured birds-of-paradise wallpaper accents the pre-function space, complemented by brass lanterns, large mirrors and custom floral displays that serve as added décor pieces. Drawing inspiration from the locale’s southern roots and the honeybee state symbol, these public spaces offer a sophisticated aesthetic with poetic purple wall-coverings and custom carpeting featuring a pattern that mimics the flight of a honeybee.

The second phase of this property transformation will bring the opening of a rebranded spa concept, updates to all 422 guest-rooms and Signature Suites, and more of the property’s public spaces, including the Windsor Gardens and saltwater pool, and lastly, the 21st-floor Club Lounge.

