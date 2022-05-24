Parade returns as part of Memorial Day observance in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN — Two years after pushing the pause button due to the pandemic, the elements of a Memorial Day observance in Chestertown are coming together for what residents here are accustomed to — including a parade down High Street.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Dixon Drive, follow the traditional route to the center of downtown and conclude in the 200-block of High Street.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office color guard will lead the parade, which will include members of the American Legion posts in Betterton, Chestertown and Rock Hall, fire trucks and emergency vehicles, Scouts and the Kent County Community Marching Band.

The band, under the direction of Travis Hayman, will perform the national anthem and a medley of patriotic tunes.

Veterans in the audience will be asked to step out into the street to greet one another and to be recognized by the crowd.

Kent County native Vernon Eugene “Gene” Davis III, an Army veteran of the Iraq War, will deliver the keynote address from a stage in the shadow of iconic Stam’s Hall.

Currently, Davis is the veterans representative for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation in Kent, Queen Anne’s and Dorchester counties.

Following the parade, Sumner Hall will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony with song and spoken word at the monument in Memorial Park to the African American men from Kent County who fought for the Union in the Civil War.