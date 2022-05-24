ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Louisville hire could steer the fate of DJ Wagner, the top basketball recruit in his class

DJ Wagner, the top overall basketball recruit in the Class of 2023, has not yet committed to a college. But the tides could possibly change fairly soon.

Wagner, an incredibly talented 17-year-old guard from Camden High School in New Jersey, is the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner. After a dominant freshman year at Memphis, then coached by current Kentucky coach John Calipari, Dajuan was selected No. 6 overall in the 2002 NBA Draft.

Dajuan’s father, Milt Wagner, was also an NBA draft pick. Milt, a former Louisville standout, was chosen at No. 35 overall in the 1986 NBA Draft.

If and when he hears his name called in the NBA draft, DJ would actually become the first-ever third-generation NBA player. But first, he must decide where he will play basketball after he graduates from Camden High School in New Jersey — where both his father and grandfather played as well.

Although crystal ball predictions at 247Sports are currently split between Kentucky (led by Calipari, who coached Dajuan at Memphis) and Louisville, DJ’s eventual choice may have just become a bit more obvious.

According to Louisville’s official website, their men’s basketball program has now officially welcomed DJ’s grandfather Milt as their new director of player development.

For what it’s worth: That means that Milt will work in an administrative role, which is hired directly by the university, and not on the coaching staff.

Milt isn’t without qualifications. Not only does he have coaching experience, but during his playing days, he led Louisville to win a national championship in 1986. While he was in college, he also helped the team make it into three appearances in the Final Four.

Also on his roster: Kenny Payne, a first-round pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.

Payne, who was hired as an assistant coach at Oregon and then at Kentucky after his playing career, most recently worked for the New York Knicks. On March 18, Payne was hired to take over as Louisville’s head coach.

When asked, Milt typically dodges the question about DJ’s recruitment.

Last month, Dajuan was also asked about how Milt’s potential employment could eventually impact his son’s collegiate recruiting, and he said it would have a minimal effect (via WDRB):

“It’s D.J.’s decision … It shouldn’t take for Kenny [Payne] to get a job for my Dad to work for the university. He did a lot for that university.”

For what it’s worth, according to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, Kentucky “remains in great shape” to land DJ — and potentially even big man Aaron Bradshaw, a top-25 recruit who is teammates with DJ at Camden.

Even further complicating matters: DJ’s stepbrother, Kareem Watkins, is actually on Kentucky’s roster as well. So with ties to both universities, DJ will have a tough decision to make.

DJ is in the same recruiting class as Bronny James, and he will face off against James‘ on the Nike EYBL circuit this weekend.

Comments / 0

