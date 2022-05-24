Don’t click the link: Beware of new driver’s license text message scam

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Driver Services is warning drivers of a new scam that’s attempting to steal your personal information.

Customers are receiving text messages asking them to follow a fake link to verify their driver’s license information due to a temporary suspension.

DSS Commissioner Spencer Moore says those text messages are a fraud and likely an attempt by scammers to get your personal information.

“DSS doesn’t contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information. Anyone who receives these, or similar text messages should not open or respond to them and instead delete such messages immediately,” Moore said.

To verify the status of your license, click the secure link here.

