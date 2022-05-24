ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Don’t click the link: Beware of new driver’s license text message scam

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3PuR_0forpc3K00

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Driver Services is warning drivers of a new scam that’s attempting to steal your personal information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Customers are receiving text messages asking them to follow a fake link to verify their driver’s license information due to a temporary suspension.

DSS Commissioner Spencer Moore says those text messages are a fraud and likely an attempt by scammers to get your personal information.

  • Who’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia?

“DSS doesn’t contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information. Anyone who receives these, or similar text messages should not open or respond to them and instead delete such messages immediately,” Moore said.

To verify the status of your license, click the secure link here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is back in Piedmont Park Memorial Day Weekend Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and rain or shine the music will play on one stage during the Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park. (WSB-TV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 46

Georgia Dept. of Driver Services warns of text scams that steal personal info

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Department of Driver Services warns the public of new text message scams that attempts to steal your driver’s license information, according to Department of Driver Services Public Information Officer Susan Sports. According to Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) officials, some customers have received...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Moore
nowhabersham.com

Nearly a century of Georgia newspapers now freely available online

Georgia Public Library Service and the Digital Library of Georgia are pleased to announce the addition of over 53,000 pages of newspapers dating from 1877-1967 to the Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) portal. The portal is the largest provider of free online access to digitized licensed and public domain Georgia newspapers and currently includes titles dating from 1763-2021.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Dss#Cox Media Group
WABE

Coastal Georgia’s largest county becomes latest to drop marijuana cases

The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

71-year-old Cherokee County man sentenced for molesting child he called his ‘best friend’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is heading to prison for the next 15 years after being convicted of molesting a young girl. Prosecutors say 71-year-old Walter Gary DeVault, who used to live in Woodstock, was convicted of child molestation back in February. Earlier this week, DeVault was sentenced to 40 years, but will only serve the first 15 in a state prison. The remainder will be served on probation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
149K+
Followers
107K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy