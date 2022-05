A Syracuse-area child psychologist says most children are likely scared and questioning their safety following the school shooting in Texas earlier this week. Nineteen children and two adults in the same classroom were killed. Tanya Pellettiere says parents shouldn’t hesitate to talk about it with children over age five, while also reassuring kids that their number one job is to keep them safe. She worried that some older kids are becoming desensitized to the violence.

