Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven partners with UGA to try and improve water, soil quality

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
Brookhaven will try to improve the quality of its water and soil through a partnership with the University of Georgia.

The city approved a one-year, $150,000 agreement with the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources on April 26, according to a press release. That agreement was for a study to evaluate how biochar might enhance the quality of surface water and soil.

Biochar is the residual material that’s left after burning organic materials like waste wood, according to Dr. Daniel Markewitz, professor of soil site productivity at the Warnell School.

“If you burn wood in a fireplace there is abundant oxygen, and the residue is ash or charcoal,” Markewitz said in an email. “To produce biochar, you need a fireplace (or kiln) that can control the oxygen input.”

According to the press release, a research team will collect and analyze baseline water quality data from Murphey Candler Lake as well as from stormwater runoff in the area. The team will then place biochar-filled bags at stormwater runoff discharge points to test biochar’s ability to remove nutrient-laden sediment from the water.

“Biochar’s best quality for water purification is its large surface area and thus an ability to adsorb nutrients from the water,” Markewitz said. Adsorption refers to the accumulation of molecules at the surface, which is different from the absorption of water into a sponge.

The team will then evaluate the potential for biochar soil to affect healthy growth of plants. Markewitz said the idea is to “close the cycle and put this wood waste back in the woods or the soil.”

“We will evaluate benefits to both grass and trees,” Markewitz said. “If trees are responsive, we will evaluate the benefits of using biochar in urban street trees (or tree vaults) at planting or as a top dressing.”

The research team will conduct water quality assessments and field trials in and around North Nancy Creek, Nancy Creek, and Murphey Candler Lake, according to the press release.

“This exercise is another aspect of the vision of Sustainable Brookhaven,” said Mayor John Ernst in the press release. “We want to see if we can take what was going to the landfill and repurpose it as great big water filters. Then the question becomes, can the used water filters then become a type of fertilizer?”

A spokesperson for the city said they do not know the specific date for when the bags will be installed, but it will be later this summer.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

City proposes spending surplus funds on arts and nature center expansions

The Dunwoody City Council is expected to consider spending surplus funds on expansions for the Spruill Center for the Arts and the Dunwoody Nature Center.  Members of the Dunwoody City Council and city staff discussed the idea at a May 6 meeting of the city’s Capital Prioritization Committee, which is in charge of prioritizing a […] The post City proposes spending surplus funds on arts and nature center expansions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb school district to hold millage rate public hearings ￼

The DeKalb County Board of Education will hold three public meetings to hear from the public about their intention to raise the millage rate.  According to a press release, two meetings will be held on June 6, one virtual at 10:30 a.m. and one in-person at 6 p.m. at the Administrative and Instructional Complex located […] The post DeKalb school district to hold millage rate public hearings ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Two-wheel daytripping to Arabia, Panola and Stone Mountains￼ ￼￼

Gasoline is still sky-high, which might put the kibosh on a long road trip or weekend getaway this summer. For a cheaper alternative, hop on your bike and head for the hills that are literally in Atlanta’s backyard. If you’re a cyclist, Stone Mountain, Arabia Mountain, Panola Mountain, and the South River Trail offer easy […] The post Two-wheel daytripping to Arabia, Panola and Stone Mountains￼ ￼￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor thanks Atlanta voters for approving $750 million infrastructure package

Mayor Andre Dickens thanked Atlanta voters this morning for passing a $750 million infrastructure package during Tuesday’s primary and special election. Voters overwhelmingly approved passage of the three ballot referenda that make up the Moving Atlanta Forward initiative, including a $350 million transportation special local option sales tax (TSPLOST) and $400 million in infrastructure bonds. The […] The post Mayor thanks Atlanta voters for approving $750 million infrastructure package appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Morancie leads Chen in Fulton School Board District 7 race

Sandy Springs resident Michelle Morancie held a slender lead in the Fulton County School Board District 7 election over Phil Chen in unofficial results from the May 25 election. Morancie’s 5,925 votes were 116 more than her opponent. Chen, a Roswell resident, had 5,809 votes in the unofficial results reported by Fulton County. More votes […] The post Morancie leads Chen in Fulton School Board District 7 race appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Video: Westside At-Promise Center fire ruled arson

The Atlanta Fire Department is investigating a fire on Friday at the Westside At-Promise Center as arson. According to the incident report, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 27, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to an alarm at the At-Promise Center at 740 Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. NW   Firefighters arrived to find a […] The post Video: Westside At-Promise Center fire ruled arson appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to consider raising millage rate in addition to bond conversations￼

The city of Dunwoody will consider raising its millage rate for the first time since incorporation, according to conversations at a town hall meeting to discuss the possibility of a future bond referendum.  The city held its second town hall meeting to discuss the possibility of a bond at Dunwoody City Hall on May 24. […] The post Dunwoody to consider raising millage rate in addition to bond conversations￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody approves contract with clinician for mental health calls

The Dunwoody Police Department has entered a contract to create a co-responder program to respond to mental health calls in the area.  At a May 23 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council approved a contract with a company called View Point Health to provide a licensed behavioral health clinician to work with the Dunwoody Police Department. […] The post Dunwoody approves contract with clinician for mental health calls appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

