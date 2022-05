BOISE (KIVI) — Gov. Brad Little joined 18 other Republican governors Friday in calling on President Joe Biden to increase access to infant formula availability. The 19 governors in a letter addressed to Biden asked for “aggressive action” from the administration to “suspend red tape that limits the importation of safe infant formulas.” The governor’s called on Biden suspend tariffs, quotas or any other trade restrictions on infant formula and to update FDA labeling standards on foreign formula. The letter also calls for more long-term solutions to “improve Americas domestic supply chain,” including changing the format of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program and further examination of FDA recall orders.

IDAHO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO