Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring a 2 year old pit mix named Pixie. She is very affectionate and wants nothing more than to be with humans. Pixie would much rather be on a lap than anywhere else. Pixie seems to do well with children but has yet to be cat and other dog tested.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO