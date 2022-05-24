Yost Works to Halt Ford’s False Advertising

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today outlined Ohio’s next steps for enhancing the safety of Ohio’s students, teachers, and school personnel. “We continue to pray for the families who have lost their children; there’s nothing in the world more difficult than losing a child,” said Governor DeWine. “It is important to identify early on someone who is having problems in order to intervene and get them the help they need. We must do more to strengthen our schools’ physical security, and we must ensure school personnel have the proper training and support to keep themselves and their students safe. While our work continues, I commend Ohio’s school officials, who have worked very hard over the last few years to prepare, prevent, avert, and avoid tragedies.”

