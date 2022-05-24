ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yost Works to Halt Ford’s False Advertising

By Roxie Bell
 5 days ago

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 40 other attorneys general today announced a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Co. over false advertising. “Ford ran a red light, and the law pulled them over,” Yost said. “Time to pay the ticket – and it’s...

themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Outlines Next Steps for Enhancing Student and Teacher Safety

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today outlined Ohio’s next steps for enhancing the safety of Ohio’s students, teachers, and school personnel. “We continue to pray for the families who have lost their children; there’s nothing in the world more difficult than losing a child,” said Governor DeWine. “It is important to identify early on someone who is having problems in order to intervene and get them the help they need. We must do more to strengthen our schools’ physical security, and we must ensure school personnel have the proper training and support to keep themselves and their students safe. While our work continues, I commend Ohio’s school officials, who have worked very hard over the last few years to prepare, prevent, avert, and avoid tragedies.”
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

City Proposes $5.6 Million in Neighborhood Improvements

Four Community Development Block Grant applications submitted to State. MOUNT VERNON, May 27, 2022 – Mount Vernon is preparing $1.978 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications to undertake approximately $5.6 million in neighborhood improvements over the next two years. The four applications will be submitted to the Ohio Department of Development by June 15, 2022.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Closed for Memorial Day

The Mount Vernon Grapevine will be closed on Monday, May 30th, 2022 in remembrance of the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to all who are serving today. We honor and thank you.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

